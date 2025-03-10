The Quickest And Easiest Way To Check On The Status Of Your Passport Application
If you're trying to solidify your summer travel plans to the five best Greek Islands and are anxiously awaiting your passport renewal, don't fret. Last year, the State Department issued more than 24 million passports, and you can easily check the renewal status online in a couple of minutes on the U.S. Department of State's website.
To quickly and easily check the status of your application in the system, give the State Department two weeks to process your request after you apply. When you check, you will need to input your name and birthdate as it was written in the application and have the last four digits of your social security number handy. If you have punctuation in your name (like Taylor-Jones or O'Reilly), try writing it with and without these characters. If it doesn't work, you may need to add a space (Taylor Jones, O Reilly) or use no punctuation (TaylorJones, OReilly).
When you check your application status, you'll see one of four main results: "Not Available" means processing has not begun, "In Process" means your application is under review, "Approved" means your passport will be printed soon, and "Passport Mailed" means your golden ticket is on its way. To easily track your passport, after you submit your renewal application, enroll in email updates on the website to follow it as it moves through the multi-step process so you can take corrective action if required.
A new, easier way to renew your passport
If you have plans to go abroad, note that it can take two weeks for the State Department to begin processing your passport application after mailing and a further two weeks for delivery. Apply by mail and request an expedited passport if you need it in less than two months. If you're down to the wire, here is everything you need to know about getting an emergency passport.
Since 2024 was a record-breaking year for U.S. passport applications, the State Department opened up another way to renew without having to mail anything. To renew your passport online, applicants must live in the U.S., be over 25 years old, and have a passport expiring in a year. These are just a few conditions, but not everyone will be eligible to renew on their computer. Online renewal also cannot be expedited, meaning it will take at least six weeks if everything goes smoothly.
Online renewal is also a straightforward process, provided you have a valid passport. Make an account online on the MyTravelGov website, and fill out your renewal application form. Then, upload your photo, and don't forget to sign up for updates. While you're at it, enroll in STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program) to let the State Department know your travel plans in case of an emergency.
Common problems and solutions when renewing your passport
If the State Department runs into a problem with your application — for example, a bad photo (a common reason for rejection) — you will receive an official letter or email notice. It may seem like common sense, but be sure to read the letter in full and follow the instructions as written as soon as possible. If your passport doesn't arrive within two weeks, despite being marked as "Mailed," call the State Department. After you complete a DS-86 form, they will cancel the lost passport and have a new one mailed to you.
The best time to renew your passport is always months before your journey. Whether you are applying online or by mail, you'll have to precisely follow each step of the renewal process to ensure your application is not delayed. Keep in mind that if your application is paused, it may take longer than the normal processing period, especially during the busier spring rush. If there is a hiccup in the process, your status will be set as, "Additional Information Needed," and you'll need to submit additional documents before processing can continue.
If you experience a sudden, major life change after you submit your application, like you need expedited service to take an emergency trip abroad or have a sudden change of address, contact the State Department's National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778. Their office is staffed daily (apart from Federal holidays), and you will need your application number or full name and date of birth when making a change.