The Quickest And Easiest Way To Check On The Status Of Your Passport Application

If you're trying to solidify your summer travel plans to the five best Greek Islands and are anxiously awaiting your passport renewal, don't fret. Last year, the State Department issued more than 24 million passports, and you can easily check the renewal status online in a couple of minutes on the U.S. Department of State's website.

To quickly and easily check the status of your application in the system, give the State Department two weeks to process your request after you apply. When you check, you will need to input your name and birthdate as it was written in the application and have the last four digits of your social security number handy. If you have punctuation in your name (like Taylor-Jones or O'Reilly), try writing it with and without these characters. If it doesn't work, you may need to add a space (Taylor Jones, O Reilly) or use no punctuation (TaylorJones, OReilly).

When you check your application status, you'll see one of four main results: "Not Available" means processing has not begun, "In Process" means your application is under review, "Approved" means your passport will be printed soon, and "Passport Mailed" means your golden ticket is on its way. To easily track your passport, after you submit your renewal application, enroll in email updates on the website to follow it as it moves through the multi-step process so you can take corrective action if required.