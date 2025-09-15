How Many Caribbean Islands Can Americans Visit Without A Passport?
Many Americans want to travel the world, but sometimes, getting a passport can take a long time. Fortunately, there are ways to travel outside of the 50 states without a passport that will still make you feel like you went a world away. According to USA.gov, U.S. citizens do not need a passport to travel between the U.S. and certain U.S. territories in the Caribbean, such as Puerto Rico (143 small islands, islets, and cays) and the U.S. Virgin Islands (around 90 small islands, islets, and cays). Citizens also do not need to carry a passport for trips to the Pacific territories of Guam or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (14 islands and islets).
So, in the Caribbean region alone, Americans can visit a little over 200 islands without a passport, but fewer than a dozen of them have permanent residents. All the other Caribbean islands are sovereign nations that require a passport to enter.
Still, these two Caribbean territories offer a wide variety of experiences, each with its own unique culture, landscape, and attractions. Puerto Rico is the ultimate holiday destination to escape cold temperatures, and people particularly love the historic Old San Juan, lush rainforests like El Yunque, and beautiful beaches. The U.S. Virgin Islands boast crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkeling, sailing, and exploring hidden coves. Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific provide a mix of tropical beaches, World War II historical sites, and vibrant Chamorro culture. Traveling to these territories without a passport makes it easy for Americans to experience international-style adventures closer to home.
Travel tips for visiting U.S. territories without a passport
Even though you don't need a passport to visit most U.S. territories (American Samoa was not listed above because you need at least a passport or a certified U.S. birth certificate), there are still a few tips to keep in mind to make your trip smooth and enjoyable. First, carry a government-issued photo ID, like a driver's license, since airlines and ferries will require it. Also, be mindful of the rules, no matter how you travel. While you may not need a passport for most direct flights to U.S. territories, cruise ships often travel through international waters, so a passport or certified birth certificate is recommended to avoid any complications.
While all these territories use the U.S. dollar, it's still wise to check if certain smaller islands have limited ATM access or card acceptance. Timing your visit can also make a big difference. The Caribbean and Pacific territories have distinct weather patterns, including hurricane season from June to November, so planning for the dry season ensures better beach days and outdoor activities. Lastly, book accommodations early, especially for popular travel periods, since these smaller islands can fill up quickly. With a little preparation, your passport-free adventure can feel every bit as exotic as the most far-flung international trip.
