How Many Caribbean Islands Can Americans Visit Without A Passport?

Many Americans want to travel the world, but sometimes, getting a passport can take a long time. Fortunately, there are ways to travel outside of the 50 states without a passport that will still make you feel like you went a world away. According to USA.gov, U.S. citizens do not need a passport to travel between the U.S. and certain U.S. territories in the Caribbean, such as Puerto Rico (143 small islands, islets, and cays) and the U.S. Virgin Islands (around 90 small islands, islets, and cays). Citizens also do not need to carry a passport for trips to the Pacific territories of Guam or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (14 islands and islets).

So, in the Caribbean region alone, Americans can visit a little over 200 islands without a passport, but fewer than a dozen of them have permanent residents. All the other Caribbean islands are sovereign nations that require a passport to enter.

Still, these two Caribbean territories offer a wide variety of experiences, each with its own unique culture, landscape, and attractions. Puerto Rico is the ultimate holiday destination to escape cold temperatures, and people particularly love the historic Old San Juan, lush rainforests like El Yunque, and beautiful beaches. The U.S. Virgin Islands boast crystal-clear waters perfect for snorkeling, sailing, and exploring hidden coves. Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in the Pacific provide a mix of tropical beaches, World War II historical sites, and vibrant Chamorro culture. Traveling to these territories without a passport makes it easy for Americans to experience international-style adventures closer to home.