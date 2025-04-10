How Long Does It Take To Get A Passport?

If you're traveling overseas, you're going to need a passport to do so. You probably know that already, but what you may not know is how long it actually takes to get one. Waiting too long is a common mistake that travelers make, whether you're getting a passport for the first time or renewing the one you already have. While you might know that the best time to renew your passport before it expires is several months in advance (some countries require you to have a certain amount of time before it expires when you travel there), you may not know how long it actually takes to get it approved and in your hands. If you don't factor that extra time in, you could be out of luck. According to the U.S. State Department's website, processing times for a routine passport is four to six weeks, as of this writing. You can also pay extra for an expedited application, which takes between two and three weeks. You can even request an "urgent" passport, which requires you to have international travel planned within 14 calendar days.

However, these time frames don't take into consideration the mailing time to get the passport back to you. This means you're going to have to do some major planning ahead if you've got a trip coming up. You should also know that, even if you and your friends or family members apply at the same time, you may not get the passports back on the same day. It can be nerve-wracking to wait, so you should factor in a time cushion when planning any international travel.