How Long Does It Take To Get A Passport?
If you're traveling overseas, you're going to need a passport to do so. You probably know that already, but what you may not know is how long it actually takes to get one. Waiting too long is a common mistake that travelers make, whether you're getting a passport for the first time or renewing the one you already have. While you might know that the best time to renew your passport before it expires is several months in advance (some countries require you to have a certain amount of time before it expires when you travel there), you may not know how long it actually takes to get it approved and in your hands. If you don't factor that extra time in, you could be out of luck. According to the U.S. State Department's website, processing times for a routine passport is four to six weeks, as of this writing. You can also pay extra for an expedited application, which takes between two and three weeks. You can even request an "urgent" passport, which requires you to have international travel planned within 14 calendar days.
However, these time frames don't take into consideration the mailing time to get the passport back to you. This means you're going to have to do some major planning ahead if you've got a trip coming up. You should also know that, even if you and your friends or family members apply at the same time, you may not get the passports back on the same day. It can be nerve-wracking to wait, so you should factor in a time cushion when planning any international travel.
How to get a U.S. passport quickly
There are three ways to apply for a passport book or card. You can do it in person, by mail, or online, though the processing times are still the same. Expedited service will include an extra $60 fee, though you can speed up the mailing process (and only the mailing process) to one or two days with yet another fee. If you're trying to get a passport even faster and have urgent travel plans within 14 days, you'll have to make an appointment; you can't just walk into an office and request an emergency passport.
There are a number of requirements in terms of the documents and pictures you need, so it's worth checking the State Department website here as early as you possibly can, in case you need time to collect them. You can also check the status of your application here, which may help alleviate some worry. If you're renewing in person or by mail, you'll also have to submit your old passport, which will be returned up to four weeks after you get your new one. No matter which way you renew, never get rid of your expired passports, as they have information that could be dangerous if someone else gets ahold of it.
There is one more way to get a passport quickly, but it's for a very specific circumstance: You can apply for what is called a "Life-or-Death Emergency." That means someone in your immediate family (a parent or legal guardian, child, spouse, sibling, or grandparent only) has died, has a life-threatening illness, or is in hospice. For this application, you'll require a number of special documents (you can find the list here), like a letter from a hospital, as well as an appointment.