This Gorgeous Iowa State Preserve Is An Underrated Stretch Of Wilderness With Forest Hikes And Waterfalls
Iowa is quite possibly one of the most underrated states for outdoor recreation due to endless trails and incredible vistas awaiting visitors. The state is quickly gaining a reputation for being a nature lover's paradise, and an Iowa State Park Passport can help visitors discover many natural hidden gems. From Iowa's dreamy state park with glorious Mississippi River views to the Malanaphy Springs State Preserve with untamed wilderness, Iowa is a playground for those who love nothing more than connecting with pure nature.
Malanaphy Springs State Preserve is only a 6-mile drive from Decorah, which is regarded as one of the Midwest's best small-town getaway destinations and is rich with magical waterfalls and scenic forested trails. Set across 64 acres, the preserve encompasses dense forest and beautiful trails leading to a stunning 10-foot waterfall fed by several smaller cascades. This underrated state preserve is the ideal place to enjoy an escape while being close to a vibrant, artsy town that is steeped in history and Norwegian culture.
As well as being a haven for unique flora and fauna, spotting wildlife is also a special highlight of the preserve, which takes on varied characters as the seasons change, making it an enchanting place to visit year-round. From summer wildflowers to fall foliage, Malanaphy Springs State Preserve presents endless joys to discover.
Malanaphy Springs State Preserve is truly unique
Visiting Malanaphy Springs State Preserve makes a great day trip from Decorah, and the Malanaphy Falls Trail is an easy hike that takes you through the heart of the preserve. This short hike takes around 40 minutes and is highly recommended on AllTrails: "Beautiful, easy hike with the option to climb to the top of the waterfall at the end." Others were impressed by the variety of wild mushrooms, the abundance of wildflowers that define the enchanting landscape, and autumn being the most beautiful time to visit.
Located in the Paleozoic Plateau region, known for its unique landscape of rivers and caves, this often overlooked preserve has many incredible natural features to behold. Not only has this special region evolved over millions of years into what we see today, but it also contains flora and fauna that are often found elsewhere in cooler climates. So, if you are seeking a standout nature preserve with few crowds and incredible geology, then Malanaphy Springs State Preserve may be a pleasant surprise.
While following the trail from the parking lot toward the spring and waterfalls, you will venture through untamed forest and cliff outcrops, which are best enjoyed at a tranquil pace. In addition, 300 native vascular plants and many neotropical bird species can be spotted here, making this a dreamy destination for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.
Planning a visit to Malanaphy Springs State Preserve
The area, which was dedicated as a preserve in 1994, is well regarded for its geological and biological features, so it is well worth allocating a few hours to explore the area at a slower pace, given the rarity and beauty of the preserve, especially as seasons change. It is worth noting that when visiting Malanaphy Springs State Park, take care with fallen trees that may block the path, and wear sturdy footwear, especially if conditions are wet. Consider packing a picnic lunch or snacks to enjoy at the end of your hike with a stunning view of the waterfall.
Staying close to the bustling college town of Decorah means that you have plenty of accommodation options as well as eateries and cultural attractions. It is also a great jumping-off point for other preserves in the area, so if nature is your focal point, this town is a fantastic place to stay. Do set aside some time to check out places like Bluffton Fir Stand State Preserve as well as Cold Water Spring State Park, both of which can be reached within 25 minutes of driving from Decorah.
Malanaphy Springs are the most well-known springs to empty into the Upper Iowa River, but you should also visit Dunning Springs Park in Decorah if time allows. This is Iowa's serene forest escape with waterfalls and hikes, and complements your nature-filled vacation, allowing you to experience even more of the region's unique features.