This Gorgeous Iowa State Preserve Is An Underrated Stretch Of Wilderness With Forest Hikes And Waterfalls

Iowa is quite possibly one of the most underrated states for outdoor recreation due to endless trails and incredible vistas awaiting visitors. The state is quickly gaining a reputation for being a nature lover's paradise, and an Iowa State Park Passport can help visitors discover many natural hidden gems. From Iowa's dreamy state park with glorious Mississippi River views to the Malanaphy Springs State Preserve with untamed wilderness, Iowa is a playground for those who love nothing more than connecting with pure nature.

Malanaphy Springs State Preserve is only a 6-mile drive from Decorah, which is regarded as one of the Midwest's best small-town getaway destinations and is rich with magical waterfalls and scenic forested trails. Set across 64 acres, the preserve encompasses dense forest and beautiful trails leading to a stunning 10-foot waterfall fed by several smaller cascades. This underrated state preserve is the ideal place to enjoy an escape while being close to a vibrant, artsy town that is steeped in history and Norwegian culture.

As well as being a haven for unique flora and fauna, spotting wildlife is also a special highlight of the preserve, which takes on varied characters as the seasons change, making it an enchanting place to visit year-round. From summer wildflowers to fall foliage, Malanaphy Springs State Preserve presents endless joys to discover.