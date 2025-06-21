The Midwest's New 'Dark Trail' Is A Road Trip Through A Stunningly Unique Landscape Of Rivers And Caves

The Driftless Area, also known as the Paleozoic Plateau, is a mesmerizing 24,000-square-mile region that spans Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. Unlike the rest of the Midwest, this area is a rugged, untouched terrain characterized by dramatic bluffs, winding rivers, and hidden cave systems. The DARK Trail, short for Driftless Area Karst Trail, is a curated driving route that connects 69 notable natural sites across the 4 states, offering travelers a chance to explore this remarkable landscape.

The Driftless Area stands out in the Midwest for its complex karst topography. Karst is a landscape formed from the dissolution of soluble rocks, such as limestone, gypsum, and dolomite, resulting in sinkholes, caves, springs, and underground rivers. The area's rugged terrain is punctuated by bluffs, sandstone cliffs, and deep river valleys, creating a dramatic contrast to the surrounding flatlands. The Driftless Area is rich in biodiversity, with unique flora and fauna that thrive in the microclimates created by the deep valleys and shaded ravines.

The DARK Trail is more than a road trip. It's an immersive journey through the hidden wonders of the Driftless Area. By following this route, travelers can experience a rare geological landscape that escaped glaciation and witness breathtaking vistas. Embarking on this road trip is a great way to get to know Minnesota (which hosts an under-the-radar hiking gem on Pike Island), Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. In the Prairie State, be sure to visit the underrated state park offering thrilling outdoor adventures).