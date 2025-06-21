The Midwest's New 'Dark Trail' Is A Road Trip Through A Stunningly Unique Landscape Of Rivers And Caves
The Driftless Area, also known as the Paleozoic Plateau, is a mesmerizing 24,000-square-mile region that spans Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. Unlike the rest of the Midwest, this area is a rugged, untouched terrain characterized by dramatic bluffs, winding rivers, and hidden cave systems. The DARK Trail, short for Driftless Area Karst Trail, is a curated driving route that connects 69 notable natural sites across the 4 states, offering travelers a chance to explore this remarkable landscape.
The Driftless Area stands out in the Midwest for its complex karst topography. Karst is a landscape formed from the dissolution of soluble rocks, such as limestone, gypsum, and dolomite, resulting in sinkholes, caves, springs, and underground rivers. The area's rugged terrain is punctuated by bluffs, sandstone cliffs, and deep river valleys, creating a dramatic contrast to the surrounding flatlands. The Driftless Area is rich in biodiversity, with unique flora and fauna that thrive in the microclimates created by the deep valleys and shaded ravines.
The DARK Trail is more than a road trip. It's an immersive journey through the hidden wonders of the Driftless Area. By following this route, travelers can experience a rare geological landscape that escaped glaciation and witness breathtaking vistas. Embarking on this road trip is a great way to get to know Minnesota (which hosts an under-the-radar hiking gem on Pike Island), Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois. In the Prairie State, be sure to visit the underrated state park offering thrilling outdoor adventures).
Mystery Cave State Park in Fillmore County
Start your DARK Trail journey in Fillmore County with a visit to Mystery Cave State Park. Located near the town of Preston, this sprawling cave system is the longest in Minnesota, with over 13 miles of underground caves. Guided tours offer a pathway through stalactite-lined passageways, underground lakes, and rare formations like flowstone and stalactites. The cave remains a constant 48 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, making it a cool retreat in the summer and an escape from the winds in winter.
Visitors can choose from various tour options, ranging from basic walking tours to more advanced geology excursions that delve deeper into the cave's labyrinthine passages. Along with the cave tours, the park also features scenic hiking trails, picnic areas, and opportunities for trout fishing in the South Branch Root River. To get here from Minneapolis, take US-52 S to Preston, then follow signage to Mystery Cave State Park. The drive is around two hours long, and the nearby town of Lanesboro offers charming B&Bs, antique shops, and access to the Root River Trail, a popular biking route.
Goodhue County into Red Wing's Barn Bluff and the Mississippi River Valley
Next, head north to Goodhue County to explore Barn Bluff in Red Wing. You can drive along US-52 N and take MN-58 N for one-and-a-half hours to get there from Mystery Cave State Park. After hiking Barn Bluff, you can stroll along the waterfront, visit the Red Wing Marine Museum, or take a scenic riverboat tour. This prominent limestone bluff provides panoramic views of the Mississippi River and the surrounding valley. It's also a prime location for spotting migratory birds and unique geological features.
Barn Bluff is more than just a scenic overlook. It's a historic site with trails that wind through native prairie and hardwood forest, leading to multiple viewpoints. In addition to its natural beauty, Red Wing is known for its historic architecture and the iconic Red Wing Shoe Company Museum, where visitors can learn about the town's industrial heritage. The Mississippi Riverfront offers a variety of recreational activities, including riverboat tours, fishing, and strolls along the marina.
Beaver Creek Valley State Park in Houston County
Continuing southeast, Houston County is home to Beaver Creek Valley State Park. To get here from Red Wing, take the MN-44 S to the park entrance. Nearby, the town of Caledonia hosts small-town diners and seasonal farmer's markets. Beaver Creek Valley State Park is a hidden gem that offers hiking trails through narrow, forested valleys carved by glacial meltwater, along with cold-water streams fed by natural springs. The park's trails are also known for wildflower displays in the spring and vibrant foliage in the fall.
The valley's topography creates a cool, shaded microclimate that supports a variety of native plants and wildlife, including white-tailed deer, foxes, and numerous bird species. Beaver Creek itself is a designated trout stream, attracting anglers eager to catch brown and brook trout. For those interested in a more immersive experience, the park offers rustic campsites where visitors can sleep under the canopy of oak and maple trees, listening to the gentle rush of the creek.
Lake Louise State Park in Mower County
From Beaver Creek, head three hours north to Lake Louise. Lake Louise State Park is a tranquil retreat with wooded trails, prairie landscapes, and remnants of historic buildings. The park is ideal for kayaking, fishing, and picnicking. The lake is also home to a diverse array of bird species, making it a hotspot for birdwatchers.
Lake Louise was created by damming the Upper Iowa River, and its calm waters provide excellent paddling opportunities. Hikers can explore a network of trails that wind through rolling hills and restored prairie, where native grasses and wildflowers attract butterflies and various other pollinators. Try the Wildwood Loop, a circular trail that's great for jogging and birding.
Finishing in Winona County with the Great River Bluffs State Park
From Lake Louise, head north on I-90 to Winona, then follow Great River Road (US-14 E) to the park entrance, a one-and-a-half hour drive. Winona, a historic river town, offers cultural attractions like the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and seasonal river cruises. This last leg of the DARK Trail will take you to the Great River Bluffs State Park in Winona County. This park boasts some of the most striking blufftop vistas along the Mississippi River, as well as birdwatching opportunities for eagles, waterfowl, and songbirds.
The park's King's Bluff Loop leads to a breathtaking overlook that showcases the majesty of the Driftless Area. Along the trails, interpretive signs highlight the park's unique geology, flora, and fauna. The Mississippi Flyway, a major migratory route for birds, passes through the park, making it a prime location for the red-headed woodpecker, the winter wren, and a variety of warblers.
Whether you're a geology enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply seeking a scenic drive through the heart of the Midwest, the DARK Trail provides a one-of-a-kind adventure that connects history, nature, and exploration. With its blend of natural beauty and cultural significance, this route offers a memorable escape into the heart of the Midwest, one of America's most captivating yet underappreciated regions.