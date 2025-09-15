A New Rainforest Trail In Australia Samples Stunning Volcanoes And Waterfalls (Just Watch Out For Leeches)
Australia is a vast, remote, and mysterious land of extremes. Think of Australia, and images of its red, arid, inhospitable interior instantly spring to mind. The Australian outback, dominated by the storied Uluru sandstone monolith, is a destination that should be hailed as one of the new wonders of the world. The large, mysterious red limestone rock rises over the remote landscape at the center of Oceania's harsh and unforgiving center, and has been sacred to Australia's native Aboriginal People for millennia.
On the opposite end of the natural spectrum is the mesmerizing Great Barrier Reef. One of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the rich, biodiverse environment teems with oceanic life, remote islands, and natural attractions that draw in nature and adventure lovers from around the world. Stretching for over 1,400 miles off Queensland's northeastern coast, the Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef system in the world.
Closer to civilization, Australia's most populated state, New South Wales, is home to an unlikely extreme of its own: the world's oldest and largest subtropical rainforest, part of the greater, 180-million-year-old Gondwana Rainforests. Deep within this subtropical paradise, a new, 26-mile, 4-day trail, called the Gidjuum Gulganyi Walk, has opened to the public and showcases the traditional, sacred lands of the native peoples of the Bundjalung Nation.
The Gidjuum Gulganyi Walk is replete with stunning volcanoes and waterfalls
Vast, lush, and painted in every shade of green imaginable, it's easy to see why the otherworldly Gondwana Rainforests were the inspiration for the '90s animated classic "FernGully." The area was shaped by millennia of volcanic activity that effortlessly carved gorges, cliffs, and waterfalls into the rocky terrain. These natural wonders can be seen and experienced throughout the walk, their awe-inspiring splendor emerging effortlessly around each and every corner.
The greatest example of an erosion crater in the world, the impressive Wollumbin, formerly referred to as Mount Warning, is a remnant of the magma chamber of the long-extinct Tweed Volcano. The eroded Tweed Volcano can be seen from various points on the trail, and seemingly scrapes the clouds at almost 3,800 feet above sea level. While the trek culminates at the stunning Minyon Falls, which cascade over 300 feet into the depths of Tweed Volcano, hikers can also take in the roaring waters of Unicorn Falls, Goonengerry Falls, and Hell Hole Falls while trekking the "Old People's Track" and its nearby tributaries.
Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to encounter more than 200 rare or threatened species, including the once-thought-to-be-extinct Parma Wallaby and Hastings River Mouse. The UNESCO World Heritage Area is also a crucial and sacred territory to the First Nations peoples of the Gondwana Rainforests, who have cared for and maintained the vibrant, biodiverse, and ecologically important region for multiple generations.
Getting there and preparing for your Gidjuum Gulganyi walkabout
Given its isolated location in Mount Jerusalem National Park, you'll need to fly into Gold Coast Airport or Ballina Byron Gateway Airport to access the Gidjuum Gulganyi walkway. From either airport, you'll then drive about an hour to Manns Road track head carpark, which marks the start of the trail. The 4-day walk requires participants to book before embarking, and given the area's remote location, it is advisable to be dropped off at the parking lot as opposed to leaving your vehicle there overnight. Alternatively, book a guided tour or return transfer with a local company, such as Vision Walks Eco Tours (who also offer a luxury, pack-free experience), to limit your need for a personal vehicle.
The trail is designed to be completed walking north to south only, and participants should follow the designated route markers along the trail. The rainforest, as expected, is a lush, humid, and tropical climate, so you'll want to pack plenty of DEET-based bug repellent, especially given the high density of ticks and leeches that blanket the forest floor and waterways. Additionally, the weather can be unpredictable, and the area is prone to flooding, especially during the rainy season from January to April, so you'll want to pack plenty of clothing options for the changing conditions.
The trail is considered rough, obstacle-ridden, and steep, so you'll need to wear quality hiking boots and carry a hiking stick for use along the trail as needed. There are three designated campsites along the four-day hike; each costs approximately $112 per night and are equipped with limited facilities, including non-flushing toilets, picnic tables and shelters, and hardwood tent platforms. Rainwater tanks are also available; however, water needs to be treated before consumption. Once you've completed your monumental rainforest adventure, head to Byron Bay for a little R&R on one of the best beaches in all of Australia.