A New Rainforest Trail In Australia Samples Stunning Volcanoes And Waterfalls (Just Watch Out For Leeches)

Australia is a vast, remote, and mysterious land of extremes. Think of Australia, and images of its red, arid, inhospitable interior instantly spring to mind. The Australian outback, dominated by the storied Uluru sandstone monolith, is a destination that should be hailed as one of the new wonders of the world. The large, mysterious red limestone rock rises over the remote landscape at the center of Oceania's harsh and unforgiving center, and has been sacred to Australia's native Aboriginal People for millennia.

On the opposite end of the natural spectrum is the mesmerizing Great Barrier Reef. One of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, the rich, biodiverse environment teems with oceanic life, remote islands, and natural attractions that draw in nature and adventure lovers from around the world. Stretching for over 1,400 miles off Queensland's northeastern coast, the Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef system in the world.

Closer to civilization, Australia's most populated state, New South Wales, is home to an unlikely extreme of its own: the world's oldest and largest subtropical rainforest, part of the greater, 180-million-year-old Gondwana Rainforests. Deep within this subtropical paradise, a new, 26-mile, 4-day trail, called the Gidjuum Gulganyi Walk, has opened to the public and showcases the traditional, sacred lands of the native peoples of the Bundjalung Nation.