12 Destinations And Attractions That Should Absolutely Be Considered Wonders Of The World

Uluru, to give it its Anangu name, is one of the world's most mysterious places. It's a striking sandstone monolith and a geological marvel that defies explanation. The Anangu are this sacred rock's indigenous owners. The name Uluru roughly translates to "great pebble" in English. William Gosse, who was an English explorer and surveyor, became the first non-indigenous person to witness this extraordinary anomaly in 1873. He named it Ayres Rock, a name that stuck until 1993 when it was officially given the dual title of Uluru/Ayers Rock.

At 2.2 miles long, 1.2 miles wide, and standing at a height of 1,141 feet with an almost perfectly level summit, Uluru imposes on this otherwise flat landscape. The rock's iron minerals contribute to it majestically changing color throughout the day. In the early morning, it appears like a soft red, almost pink color. As the sun moves across the sky, it changes to flaming red, then to a bright golden orange, before turning back to red again with intense shadows. As the sun sinks over the horizon, the rock's colors fade into dark purples and blues.

It's a unique formation comparable to nowhere else on the planet. However, as of 2019, you can no longer climb to the summit. This is down to the Anangu's traditional law that forbids it, in addition to a concern for the safety of travelers at the top of the blustery peak. Luckily, standing in awe of this prehistoric monolith is more than enough for any traveler to the region.

