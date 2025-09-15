One Of America's Best Small Airports Is A Whimsical Wine Country Hub With Short Lines And Local Flair

You might visit California's Sonoma Wine Country for the shimmering lake escapes and elegant vineyards, but the vacation begins the moment you arrive at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS). Tucked into the rolling hills of Golden State wine country, this quaint airport offers a refreshing alternative to the chaos of major hubs like LAX. While it's not the smallest airport in America, STS was listed as one of the best small airports in the U.S. by Newsweek in 2024.

Of course, being a smaller airport, you can expect shorter security lines and a less commercialized experience. The travel hub wasn't always named Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. In 2000, the company changed its name to honor long-time Sonoma resident Charles M. Schulz and his beloved Peanuts characters, which became a charming reminder of the area's cultural heritage.

The airport's logo and interior decorations, like the iconic Snoopy lying atop his dog house, create a whimsical, lighthearted atmosphere. Travelers can also enjoy local wines, artisanal cheeses, and coffee from nearby roasters while taking in views of seemingly endless vineyards and distant mountains. After all, wine is what this area does best. STS proves that airports don't have to be stressful, but they can set the tone for your trip.