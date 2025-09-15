One Of America's Best Small Airports Is A Whimsical Wine Country Hub With Short Lines And Local Flair
You might visit California's Sonoma Wine Country for the shimmering lake escapes and elegant vineyards, but the vacation begins the moment you arrive at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS). Tucked into the rolling hills of Golden State wine country, this quaint airport offers a refreshing alternative to the chaos of major hubs like LAX. While it's not the smallest airport in America, STS was listed as one of the best small airports in the U.S. by Newsweek in 2024.
Of course, being a smaller airport, you can expect shorter security lines and a less commercialized experience. The travel hub wasn't always named Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. In 2000, the company changed its name to honor long-time Sonoma resident Charles M. Schulz and his beloved Peanuts characters, which became a charming reminder of the area's cultural heritage.
The airport's logo and interior decorations, like the iconic Snoopy lying atop his dog house, create a whimsical, lighthearted atmosphere. Travelers can also enjoy local wines, artisanal cheeses, and coffee from nearby roasters while taking in views of seemingly endless vineyards and distant mountains. After all, wine is what this area does best. STS proves that airports don't have to be stressful, but they can set the tone for your trip.
Experience an airport like no other
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport hosts several events throughout the year that celebrate Sonoma's culture, food, and artistry, turning the airport into a lively extension of the region itself. From seasonal wine tastings to charity fundraisers and holiday celebrations, travelers often find themselves immersed in the area's vibrant local life before they even leave the terminal.
The airport regularly partners with local wineries, breweries, and artisanal producers to showcase the best of Sonoma County. You can savor a glass in their very own tasting room, Crush. There are also interactive experiences that celebrate Sonoma County's rich wine culture, like the "Taste of Sonoma" event, which offers themed and interactive travel lounges where visitors can engage with the region's wines and win prizes.
STS even supports community initiatives, as well as hosting educational programs connecting residents and travelers alike. For frequent flyers, business travelers, or first-time visitors, these experiences transform a simple transit point into a place where Sonoma's creativity, generosity, and charm shine. By fostering strong ties with the local community, STS turns every arrival and departure into a celebration of the area it represents. Traveling to California with your little ones? See which airport in the Golden State was ranked the most family-friendly.