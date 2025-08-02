This California Airport Was Ranked One Of The World's Most Family-Friendly Airports, And This Is Why

Traveling with kids brings up all sorts of unexpected situations and stressful moments, especially when you're crammed into a busy airport or a packed flight. Fortunately, airlines, airports, and travelers in general seem to be trying to assist families more these days. It's why one flight attendant has revealed the best way to prepare for a flight with your kids and why TSA's new campaign aims to make flying with kids less painful. Airports around the world are also getting on board with this family-first mindset, including Palm Springs International Airport in California, which is ranked the second-most family-friendly airport in America by iCandy's Little Flyers Index.

Second only to this lovely Southern airport ranked the most family-friendly in America, Palm Springs International has stood out among over 20,000 U.S. airports with its various amenities ideal for traveling families. These amenities include nine restaurants, such as Fig & Plum, which serves fresh and healthy sandwiches and salads in an open-air courtyard past the security checkpoint. This courtyard also has a coffee cart selling hot drinks and pastries, as well as a Mexican restaurant with outdoor seating.

Another reason Palm Springs International is so great for families is its outdoor playground. It's located past security, so you can properly relax and let the kids run around while you wait for your flight to board. The playground has slides under shady palm trees, as well as surrounding artwork, water features, and patio seating. You can't have a family-friendly airport without a nursing room. Palm Springs International's is located outside on the Agua Caliente Concourse walkway and offers everything parents need. Unfortunately, there's only one nursing room, so it can get busy.