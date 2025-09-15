This Scenic Jersey Shore City Is Known For Delicious Seafood And 'America's Oldest Roadside Attraction'

Nicknamed "The World's Playground" during its lively Prohibition-era heyday, Atlantic City holds iconic status in modern American history. Home to the world's longest boardwalk and glittering oceanfront casinos, the seaside resort even inspired the classic board game Monopoly. But the city has been down on its luck for years, saddled by crime, corruption, and economic depression — a once-glamorous tourist hotspot that fell on hard times and never recovered. Fortunately, the famous boardwalk and Atlantic City aren't far from other beach towns known for their own historic attractions — not to mention delicious seafood — like Margate City, New Jersey.

Margate sits on Absecon Island, the same barrier island as Atlantic City, just a 20-minute drive down the coast from the casinos. It's even nicer to arrive on a bicycle (which also takes about 20 minutes) along the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, enjoying ocean views along the way. The 4-mile-long promenade ends at the north entrance of town, not far from Margate's most famous landmark, Lucy the Elephant, known as America's oldest roadside attraction.