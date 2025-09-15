This Scenic Jersey Shore City Is Known For Delicious Seafood And 'America's Oldest Roadside Attraction'
Nicknamed "The World's Playground" during its lively Prohibition-era heyday, Atlantic City holds iconic status in modern American history. Home to the world's longest boardwalk and glittering oceanfront casinos, the seaside resort even inspired the classic board game Monopoly. But the city has been down on its luck for years, saddled by crime, corruption, and economic depression — a once-glamorous tourist hotspot that fell on hard times and never recovered. Fortunately, the famous boardwalk and Atlantic City aren't far from other beach towns known for their own historic attractions — not to mention delicious seafood — like Margate City, New Jersey.
Margate sits on Absecon Island, the same barrier island as Atlantic City, just a 20-minute drive down the coast from the casinos. It's even nicer to arrive on a bicycle (which also takes about 20 minutes) along the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, enjoying ocean views along the way. The 4-mile-long promenade ends at the north entrance of town, not far from Margate's most famous landmark, Lucy the Elephant, known as America's oldest roadside attraction.
Visit Lucy the Elephant and dine on seafood
The six-story structure was built on the waterfront in 1881 as a spectacle to attract potential real estate investors. Constructed using almost a million pieces of wood and weighing 90 tons, it was commissioned by businessman James V. Lafferty, who also paid for elephant-shaped buildings in Coney Island and Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort, though neither still stands today. Lucy, on the other hand, survived demolition many times over and is open to the public for tours ($9 for adults, $5 for kids). There's a park around the supersized elephant, and all are welcome to visit the grounds, gift shop, and picnic area, free of charge.
Since Margate City is only a handful of blocks wide between the ocean and the bay, many of the best seafood options in town are within walking distance of Lucy the Elephant. Betty's Seafood Shack, right on the bay, about 12 minutes away on foot, is a local institution serving lobster rolls and crab cakes in a casual outdoor setting. Next door, the more sophisticated Tideline serves elevated seafood dishes on a wide open-air deck that's especially lovely at sunset. A few blocks away on the bayfront is Steve & Cookie's By the Bay, a high-end restaurant with a raw bar and an excellent wine list.
Plan a visit to Margate City
After sightseeing and seafood, there is, of course, the beach. Margate has 2 miles of shoreline patrolled by lifeguards from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. The wide, sandy beach is popular in all seasons for walking, jogging, surfing, kayaking, and sailing, and the 1920s-era fishing pier brings in anglers year-round.
Margate City is mostly residential and doesn't have any hotels, though you can book an Airbnb in town if you plan well in advance. Otherwise, the closest lodgings are in the neighboring beach town of Ventnor City, midway to Atlantic City. Surrey Beach House (from $233 per night in summer) and the North Beach Hotel (from $139 per night) offer simple accommodations half a block from the sand (note that both are on the small side, so they tend to book up quickly in summer).
The closest airport to Margate City is Atlantic City International Airport, about 30 minutes away by car or two hours by public transit. Many visitors arrive from Philadelphia (over an hour by car or over two hours by public transit), which also has an international airport.