America's Oldest Seaside Resort Town Is Also One Of The Friendliest Full Of Local Eats And Idyllic Beach Bliss
Located at the southernmost point of New Jersey, Cape May is the oldest seaside resort town in the country. The so-called "Jewel of the Jersey Shore" (original name: Cape Island) has attracted beachgoers for hundreds of years, starting with Philadelphians who made the 90-mile journey by horse-drawn wagon and later by steamship and train, to enjoy sand, sun, and seafood. By the early 19th century, Cape May began drawing visitors from New York, Baltimore, and Washington. Modern infrastructure, including a boardwalk, several grand hotels, dining venues, and open-air music pavilions, was constructed to accommodate vacationers.
Though fires devastated the town on more than one occasion, much of Cape May's historic Victorian architecture has survived (or has been rebuilt). Notable buildings, such as Congress Hall, built in 1816, have been beautifully restored. This stately, pale-yellow oceanfront landmark is now an elegant hotel featuring several high-end restaurants, bars, and shops open to the public. The Emlen Physick Estate, an 18-room Victorian mansion designed by American architect Frank Furness, is now a museum open for tours ($20 admission as of this writing). Indeed, many of the town's pastel-colored houses have been turned into B&Bs or upscale restaurants. However, Cape May is more than a vacation spot, as friendly locals can attest. With a lively food scene and well-maintained beaches, it's a great place to reside year-round.
Where to sunbathe and sip cocktails in Cape May
What are the best beach spots in Cape May, and where should you book a table for dinner afterwards? Cape May Beach is the most central and convenient, located just off the boardwalk and across the street from the town and its many restaurants, shops, and hotels. It's easy to rent an umbrella and beach chairs in this area, and lifeguards are on patrol in season.
Two other beach areas are each approximately 10 minutes away by car (slightly over an hour away on foot, or less than 20 minutes by bicycle). One is Cape May Point State Park (free admission), home to the mid-19th-century Cape May Lighthouse ($12 admission), as well as nature trails ideal for birdwatching and comparatively quiet shores. The other is an excellent destination for the late afternoon or evening: Sunset Beach, which locals say is the best place to enjoy Cape May sunsets. While you're there, have fish tacos or a glass of wine on the deck at Fish House.
Back in town, Tisha's Fine Dining is an excellent choice on the pedestrian promenade for seafood and homemade pasta. The Rusty Nail, across from the beach, is a casual and family-friendly option with plentiful outdoor seating and fire pits. Elaine's Cape May, housed inside a Victorian mansion, is a stylish spot for cocktails. The Mad Batter Restaurant & Bar, also inside a quaint historic landmark, is a top choice for breakfast in the mornings and live music in the evenings.
Plan a trip to the Jewel of the Jersey Shore
Cape May is full of accommodation options, ranging from simple motels to family-run inns to luxury hotels, and prices vary widely between summer and the off-season. If money is no object, book a room at the glamorous Congress Hall (rates range from $299 to $1,000 per night), and if you're looking for something more budget-friendly, try a beachfront motel like Sea Crest Inn (from $150 to $399 per night). Finally, for a mid-range option, opt for a charming B&B like the Wilbraham Mansion (around $350 to $475 per night).
From Philadelphia and its international airport, Cape May is about one hour and 45 minutes away by car, or four hours by a combination of buses. It's a 2.5-hour drive from New York City. The Cape May Ferry offers ferry service to Lewes, Delaware, and the shore points beyond — all fantastic options for day trips. If you're heading north from Cape May, don't miss the free-to-visit, spacious beaches in nearby Wildwood. And for those who enjoyed Cape May's refined atmosphere, consider a trip to Stone Harbor, an underrated gem full of small-town charm.