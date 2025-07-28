America's Oldest Seaside Resort Town Is Also One Of The Friendliest Full Of Local Eats And Idyllic Beach Bliss

What are the best beach spots in Cape May, and where should you book a table for dinner afterwards? Cape May Beach is the most central and convenient, located just off the boardwalk and across the street from the town and its many restaurants, shops, and hotels. It's easy to rent an umbrella and beach chairs in this area, and lifeguards are on patrol in season.

Two other beach areas are each approximately 10 minutes away by car (slightly over an hour away on foot, or less than 20 minutes by bicycle). One is Cape May Point State Park (free admission), home to the mid-19th-century Cape May Lighthouse ($12 admission), as well as nature trails ideal for birdwatching and comparatively quiet shores. The other is an excellent destination for the late afternoon or evening: Sunset Beach, which locals say is the best place to enjoy Cape May sunsets. While you're there, have fish tacos or a glass of wine on the deck at Fish House.

Back in town, Tisha's Fine Dining is an excellent choice on the pedestrian promenade for seafood and homemade pasta. The Rusty Nail, across from the beach, is a casual and family-friendly option with plentiful outdoor seating and fire pits. Elaine's Cape May, housed inside a Victorian mansion, is a stylish spot for cocktails. The Mad Batter Restaurant & Bar, also inside a quaint historic landmark, is a top choice for breakfast in the mornings and live music in the evenings.