The Iconic, Vibrant New Jersey Beach That's Home To The Longest Boardwalk In The World
New Jersey, beaches, and boardwalks go hand in hand, thanks to the Garden State's coastal location. From Wildwoods and its award-winning beaches to the beloved serene sands of Beach Haven, New Jersey offers a seaside escape everywhere you look. Though it's one of the smallest states in the U.S., New Jersey boasts tons of beaches and a total of 18 boardwalks, one of which is the longest boardwalk in the entire world: the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Not only is it the longest boardwalk in the world, but it's also the oldest boardwalk in the United States and also, claims Visit NJ, the world. The Atlantic City Boardwalk came to fruition as the result of developers in the 19th century wishing to turn Atlantic City into a resort destination where tourists could comfortably walk the length of the beach while enjoying the coastal views and attractions. They also wanted a design that would keep sand out of hotels and railroad cars. So the U.S. saw its first-ever boardwalk open in Atlantic City on June 26, 1870.
The boardwalk runs parallel to the iconic Atlantic City Beach and coastline for 4 miles and stretches a further 1.5 miles into neighboring Ventnor City. Totaling 5.5 miles, the bustling boardwalk that connects the beach to coastal restaurants, hotels, and casinos is a thriving hub of entertainment. While Atlantic City is world-famous for its casinos, including the Vegas-style Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, the city's boardwalk has remained a focal point, inspiring various TV shows, books, and movies, and is full of exciting, family-friendly adventure and fun.
The Atlantic City Boardwalk is jam-packed with fun activities and diverse dining
Americans have been escaping to the vibrant Atlantic City Beach since the late 19th century, but it was in the 1920s that it really hit its stride as a vacation destination. Before becoming renowned for its casinos, Atlantic City was a place for people to escape to in the summer for seaside relaxation. There is so much to see and do along the boardwalk, like shopping, dining, and going for a dip in addition to all the family-friendly activities.
A pinnacle of the boardwalk and something that stands out in almost every picture of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is the Steel Pier amusement park. Filled with games and rides for all ages, including bumper cars, a Ferris wheel, and the adrenaline-pumping slingshot, the boardwalk all but guarantees a good time. Located in the same area as Steel Pier amusement park, Central Pier Arcade and Speedway features an abundance of arcade games, skeeball, and slot machines as well as claw cranes and more. For those 12 and over, you can also ride go-karts right next to the ocean.
All that amusement park fun and go-karting can build up quite the appetite. So it's a good thing that the Atlantic City boardwalk boasts a vast range of eateries. For the best, freshest local seafood, you're going to want to check out Dock's Oyster House. One of the best-rated restaurants near the boardwalk on Tripadvisor, the restaurant opened in 1897, so it's almost as old as the boardwalk itself. If you're seeking a more relaxed family-friendly dining experience, Gilchrist Restaurant receives two thumbs-up from families and has plenty of positive Tripadvisor reviews. If you really want something out of the ordinary, the exciting jungle interior, animatronic animals, and themed meals at Rainforest Café makes it an excellent option for families with kids.