The Iconic, Vibrant New Jersey Beach That's Home To The Longest Boardwalk In The World

New Jersey, beaches, and boardwalks go hand in hand, thanks to the Garden State's coastal location. From Wildwoods and its award-winning beaches to the beloved serene sands of Beach Haven, New Jersey offers a seaside escape everywhere you look. Though it's one of the smallest states in the U.S., New Jersey boasts tons of beaches and a total of 18 boardwalks, one of which is the longest boardwalk in the entire world: the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Not only is it the longest boardwalk in the world, but it's also the oldest boardwalk in the United States and also, claims Visit NJ, the world. The Atlantic City Boardwalk came to fruition as the result of developers in the 19th century wishing to turn Atlantic City into a resort destination where tourists could comfortably walk the length of the beach while enjoying the coastal views and attractions. They also wanted a design that would keep sand out of hotels and railroad cars. So the U.S. saw its first-ever boardwalk open in Atlantic City on June 26, 1870.

The boardwalk runs parallel to the iconic Atlantic City Beach and coastline for 4 miles and stretches a further 1.5 miles into neighboring Ventnor City. Totaling 5.5 miles, the bustling boardwalk that connects the beach to coastal restaurants, hotels, and casinos is a thriving hub of entertainment. While Atlantic City is world-famous for its casinos, including the Vegas-style Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, the city's boardwalk has remained a focal point, inspiring various TV shows, books, and movies, and is full of exciting, family-friendly adventure and fun.