One Of The Most Polluted Caribbean Locations Is A Dominican Coastal City To Avoid At All Costs

Mention the Dominican Republic, and thoughts of the ultimate tropical vacation instantly spring to mind. The island oasis is ringed by some of the Caribbean's best beaches, where endless sand, turquoise waters, and breathtaking biodiversity transport piña colada-loving visitors to a sun-kissed getaway. Not only does the Dominican Republic promise incredible natural beauty, but it also boasts some of the Caribbean's most affordable all-inclusive resorts, making it a budget-friendly paradise for 8.5 million annual tourists.

Sadly, the Caribbean's top tourist destination is anything but paradise for residents living in the Dominican coastal city of Bajos de Haina, an industrial hub on the south of the island. That's because it has been a long-time dumping ground for astronomical levels of lead and other toxic chemicals, making the area one of the most polluted Caribbean locations to avoid at all costs.

The heartbreaking story of Bajos de Haina, or simply Haina, stretches back to the 1950s. Older residents recall an idyllic time when you could swim in the immaculate Rio Haina and freely pluck fruit from the town's abundance of lush trees to eat. Then the government built one of the world's largest sugar mills here, which brought jobs to the community and attracted workers from neighboring Haiti. But this kicked off a wave of factory openings that paved the way for Haina to become a major industrial zone conveniently located on the outskirts of Santo Domingo, the island's capital, just 30 minutes away.

Next, Refidomsa, the Dominican Republic's only oil refinery, arrived in the 70s. A host of other chemical-producing, off-gassing companies followed, in particular factories that recycled batteries and smelted lead. The factories contaminated Haina's soil, river, air, and beaches with extreme levels of lead, earning the town its tragic nickname of the Dominican Chernobyl.