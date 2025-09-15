This European Capital With Hundreds Of Murals Is Home To Some Of The World's Best Street Art

Since graffiti artists in New York and Philadelphia began scribbling stylized signatures on the walls of their cities in the 1960s, street art has become a prominent metagenre in the art world. Once viewed as glorified vandalism, it now serves as a form of creative (and sometimes permanent) public protest and has even reshaped the notoriously condescending art market, with works by Banksy and Jean-Michel Basquiat going for tens of millions of dollars. Cities like Melbourne, Buenos Aires, and Berlin are synonymous with street art. Philly claims to be the mural capital of the world. But Belfast, Northern Ireland's capital city, might be the pick of the bunch: The street art is widespread, politically charged, and evocative of the country's tumultuous past. There have been over 2,000 murals in the city in the last 50 years, 300 are still in good condition.

For anyone born in Belfast in the latter half of the 20th century — myself included — street art meant "politics," which in Northern Ireland equates to religion and identity. From 1968 to 1998 Northern Ireland was embroiled in a bloody civil war known — in that most underplayed, Northern Irish of ways — as "The Troubles." Around 3,700 people were killed and almost 50,000 injured during the decades-long conflict, where exploding car bombs, sectarian shootings, punishment beatings, and a prominent military presence on the streets became the quotidian condition of Northern Irish life. On one side of the divide was a Catholic-Irish paramilitary called the Irish Republican Army (IRA), armed under the stated aim of fighting for a united Ireland. On the opposing side were Protestant-Unionist paramilitaries, including the the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) and the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF), who were loyal to the British Crown and wanted Northern Ireland to remain a part of the United Kingdom.