This Underrated Midwest City Is The Best Place To Find A Job In 2025

With its abundance of museums and art centers, seemingly endless green spaces, and nickname of "Beer City," Grand Rapids is a fun place to be. And with its expanding tech market and flourishing insurance industry, it's no wonder the Michigan city was named the fastest-growing metro area in the United States for jobs and new talent, according to a recent LinkedIn study.

The city was lauded for its growing job market and proximity to Lake Michigan (only about a 40-minute drive to its shores). Contributing to its ranking as a top market, Grand Rapids boasts an average income of $65,235 and an average home listing price of $524,195, with the top industries currently hiring in the manufacturing, professional services, and healthcare spaces. Top employers currently include Corewell Health, Grand Valley State University, and Meijer.

Grand Rapids is where art, beer, and Midwest charm meet big-city flair, and there's plenty to do for residents, no matter the season. In the winter, plan to head to the annual World of Winter celebration — which the Midwest city calls America's largest winter festival — or check out one of the many museums, like the (indoor) Grand Rapids Art Museum. Summer brings warmer temperatures and beckons residents to get outdoors with a picnic in one of the more than 75 parks, paddling on the Grand River, or heading to one of the nearby beaches, such as the mesmerizing Grand Haven State Park on the shores of Lake Michigan within an hour's drive of the city. Or spend the weekend tracing Grand Rapids' Beer City Ale Trail, made up of more than 35 craft breweries.