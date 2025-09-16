Zion's Dreamiest Glamping Resort Boasts Luxe Canvas Tents And Bungalows Under Dark Skies And Canyon Views
From the iconic silhouettes of California's Joshua trees and Arizona's saguaro cactuses to the misty peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains, some of the most beautiful scenery in the world can be found in America's national parks. In 2024, the National Park Service welcomed a record-breaking 331.9 million visitors, up 2% from the year before, underscoring that more people are seeking outdoor recreation than ever before. With nearly five million of those from Zion National Park in Utah, the wilderness destination is currently the second most popular in the country.
With ancient sandstone cliffs, emerald pools, steep trails with dramatic drop-offs, and rivers meandering through towering slot canyons, any visit to Zion is sure to be packed with spectacular vistas. You can elevate the experience further with a stay at Zion Wildflower Resort. Boasting luxe canvas tents with canyon views by day and dark skies for stargazing by night, the resort is a mere 20 minutes away from the park's popular southern entrance and less than an hour from St. George Regional Airport. Travelers can also fly into Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, which is 2.5 hours away from the resort by car or shuttle.
Immerse yourself in the magic of these wild landscapes with hiking excursions, canyoneering adventures, guided horseback rides, and river floats. Alternatively, enjoy a more relaxed visit with birdwatching and sunset views. Whatever you choose to do to fill your time, nature's beauty is sure to impress.
Zion Wildflower Resort places you in the heart of nature
There are two different types of canvas tents to choose from at Zion Wildflower Resort: the Watchman and the Grand Mesa. Positioned on a raised wooden deck surrounded by sagebrush and cactus, the Watchman tents, supported by a single pole, feature a king and two twin beds, rocking chairs for the porch, and string lights that provide a romantic glow after a sunset. If you're traveling to Zion during the underrated time of the year, consider booking a handcrafted Grand Mesa tent, which offers optimal insulation for winter. It also features feathertop beds and private bathrooms in a range of luxurious configurations.
Camping, even glamorously, isn't for everyone, but Zion Wildflower Resort recognizes the importance of variety, offering chic bungalows for overnight stays as well. These tiny homes allow travelers to stay in the wild lands without the ruggedness. Enjoy plush bedding, a culinary space with a microwave and mini refrigerator, and a small patio where you can watch the sunset or stargaze.
For a truly grand adventure, step back in time in a covered wagon. Ideal for larger groups, the resort's wagons have between three and five beds, plus many of the amenities of a luxury hotel, including indoor lighting, complimentary morning coffee, and power outlets. At night, their glowing silhouettes become an iconic symbol of the American West with details that make for the dreamiest glamping experience.
Planning your visit to Zion Wildflower Resort
Since it launched in 2020, Zion Wildflower Resort has offered guests endless thrills as well as tranquil moments against a captivating desert backdrop. Cool off during the summertime in the refreshing swimming pool or sink into the hot tub in the winter to warm up quickly. Gather around the resort's fire pits each night to create your own s'mores, watch the stars, and share stories from your visit. Entertainment ranges from cornhole and table tennis to movie nights or songs performed by live musicians, while home chefs can grill up dinner on-site as well. Relax in a hammock as pastel colors paint the sky, then stick around to see how many constellations you can identify once the truly dark skies have settled in.
When planning your stay, note that nightly rates at Zion Wildflower Resort start around $262 for four adults in a canvas Watchman tent. Covered wagons accommodating up to six guests typically begin closer to $245 per night, while solo travelers can choose from smaller options like bungalows, depending on the season. A $50-per-day resort fee applies to all stays and covers access to the pool, hot tub, fire pits, and luxury bathhouses (at time of writing).
When you're not at the resort, set out via shuttle or your own vehicle to explore the local desert landscape. Hike some of Zion National Park's most iconic trails, including The Narrows and Angels Landing. Take a trip north to Zion's uncrowded "other" entrance, a gateway to breathtaking canyon views and pristine wilderness. You'll also find Utah's best stargazing in a Bryce Canyon National Park resort, where you'll sleep in a glass dome — the possibilities are endless while exploring this scenic state and its unparalleled beauty.