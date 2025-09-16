Zion's Dreamiest Glamping Resort Boasts Luxe Canvas Tents And Bungalows Under Dark Skies And Canyon Views

From the iconic silhouettes of California's Joshua trees and Arizona's saguaro cactuses to the misty peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains, some of the most beautiful scenery in the world can be found in America's national parks. In 2024, the National Park Service welcomed a record-breaking 331.9 million visitors, up 2% from the year before, underscoring that more people are seeking outdoor recreation than ever before. With nearly five million of those from Zion National Park in Utah, the wilderness destination is currently the second most popular in the country.

With ancient sandstone cliffs, emerald pools, steep trails with dramatic drop-offs, and rivers meandering through towering slot canyons, any visit to Zion is sure to be packed with spectacular vistas. You can elevate the experience further with a stay at Zion Wildflower Resort. Boasting luxe canvas tents with canyon views by day and dark skies for stargazing by night, the resort is a mere 20 minutes away from the park's popular southern entrance and less than an hour from St. George Regional Airport. Travelers can also fly into Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, which is 2.5 hours away from the resort by car or shuttle.

Immerse yourself in the magic of these wild landscapes with hiking excursions, canyoneering adventures, guided horseback rides, and river floats. Alternatively, enjoy a more relaxed visit with birdwatching and sunset views. Whatever you choose to do to fill your time, nature's beauty is sure to impress.