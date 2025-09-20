Costco's Affordable Camping Item Is The Go-Anywhere Companion For Trails, Concerts, And Starry Nights

As the mugginess and sweltering heat of summer give way to crisp fall days, you are forgiven if, upon stepping in the garage, your eye wanders to your camping gear. While temperatures drop from September onwards, you don't want to be in the great outdoors and be caught out by icy breezes and cold spells or — worse — sudden rains. To put your mind at ease should the inevitable happen, what you need is an old-fashioned camping item you can easily add to your existing range of essentials for a quick and easy camping retreat. Unsurprisingly, Costco's got your back for an affordable solution.

When it comes to combining quality and price for camping gear, Costco is known to hit the spot. From dependable portable generators to weather-resistant camping griddle kits, the wholesale chain has put up a range of items throughout the years that have gone down well with its outdoorsy customers. Getting yourself one of the latest Columbia Outdoor Blankets is a smart investment that won't break the bank. At the very accessible price of $12.97, the blanket comes with the high-quality guarantee of this recognized American brand.

It's an even bigger bargain when considering that many blankets with similar specs range between $50 and $350, making an essential item also an expense worth considering carefully. Take, for example, the waterproof Yeti Lowlands Blanket with its eye-watering $200 price tag, or even the Therm-a-Rest Argo Blanket, with fantastic reviews that come with a less-than-fantastic affordability score.