Costco's Affordable Camping Item Is The Go-Anywhere Companion For Trails, Concerts, And Starry Nights
As the mugginess and sweltering heat of summer give way to crisp fall days, you are forgiven if, upon stepping in the garage, your eye wanders to your camping gear. While temperatures drop from September onwards, you don't want to be in the great outdoors and be caught out by icy breezes and cold spells or — worse — sudden rains. To put your mind at ease should the inevitable happen, what you need is an old-fashioned camping item you can easily add to your existing range of essentials for a quick and easy camping retreat. Unsurprisingly, Costco's got your back for an affordable solution.
When it comes to combining quality and price for camping gear, Costco is known to hit the spot. From dependable portable generators to weather-resistant camping griddle kits, the wholesale chain has put up a range of items throughout the years that have gone down well with its outdoorsy customers. Getting yourself one of the latest Columbia Outdoor Blankets is a smart investment that won't break the bank. At the very accessible price of $12.97, the blanket comes with the high-quality guarantee of this recognized American brand.
It's an even bigger bargain when considering that many blankets with similar specs range between $50 and $350, making an essential item also an expense worth considering carefully. Take, for example, the waterproof Yeti Lowlands Blanket with its eye-watering $200 price tag, or even the Therm-a-Rest Argo Blanket, with fantastic reviews that come with a less-than-fantastic affordability score.
Every active traveler should carry a blanket — whether hiking, stargazing, or camping
Let's bust the myth of the portable blanket right off the bat: You only need it when camping during cold, damp seasons, like fall and winter. A well-performing outdoor blanket is as essential as a reliable kit to make sure you can stay hydrated outdoors. Every active traveler, regardless of whether they are pitching a tent in the Alaskan wilderness or backpacking through Spain's coastal hills in summer, needs to have layers they can use for temperature drops and sudden downpours. That can be as simple as using the blanket to lie on the moist grass, as vital as using it as a warm shelter, or to cover your belongings from the rain.
Costco's under-$20 bargain blanket is not only waterproof, thanks to a 100% polyester shell, it is also lightweight at under 200g, and rollable and packable with handy adjustable straps, so it's easy to carry around wherever you go. It's no surprise these have been flying off shelves since their spring 2025 launch. They tick many boxes any essential camping item needs, versatility above all. The materials make the Columbia Outdoor Blanket suitable to be used on beaches, grass, camping in the mountains, or simply for picnic needs (remember, they are spill-proof). Plus, no matter how much mud or wine spillages your portable blanket accumulates, a gentle, cold tumble in the washing machine will make it as good as new.
Costco's blanket comes in five different colors: orange, green, blue, dark blue, and gray. Each style has a different outdoorsy printed pattern, ranging from sunsets and mountain landscapes to irregular black and white stripes reminiscent of natural scenery. The reverse of the printed pattern is a simple black.