One Of The Caribbean's Safest Islands Is Also One Of The Best Retirement Destinations In The Region

The only thing better than vacationing in paradise? Living in paradise, of course, which is well within reach for sun-seeking retirees looking to settle down on the peaceful, stunning island of Aruba. A Caribbean oasis celebrated for its glistening turquoise coastline and pristine, powdery beaches, Aruba offers retirees a perfect sunny climate year-round, modern infrastructure and amenities, great healthcare, and an unfussy retiree visa program. With all this and more going for the lush island that's actually a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it's easy to see how Aruba shines as one of the best retirement destinations in the region.

Situated off the northern coast of Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea, Aruba is the "A" in the Caribbean's pristine ABC Islands, which also include Bonaire and Curacao. Aruba joins these neighboring isles in sitting well below the hurricane belt, making it one of the safest Caribbean islands to visit during hurricane season, which typically peaks between June and November. Aruba's incredible natural beauty, tranquil location, and practically non-existent rainfall have helped earn it the moniker "one happy island." The island's 108,000 residents are impressively diverse, representing over 90 nationalities. Aruba's official languages are Dutch and Papiamento, and North American retirees will be happy to learn that English and Spanish are widely spoken.

Getting to Aruba is easy, with direct flights from major U.S. cities landing regularly at Queen Beatrix International Airport. Once you arrive in Aruba, get ready to slip into easygoing island life among the tight-knit expat community, many of whom live in the vibrant Noord neighborhood, which is conveniently close to shops and some of the island's best beaches