California's Best All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Buffet Offers Endless High-Quality Seafood
For many people, one of the main reasons to travel is to try different cuisines. In fact, this is one of the reasons that the Michelin Guide exists — to tell you about restaurants that are worth a trip all by themselves. For Americans, one of the most popular dining experiences is the all-you-can-eat (AYCE) buffet. While these restaurants used to feature cheap, low-quality food, the AYCE spots of today are much more refined and eclectic, and in some cases, worth a trip to experience. One such example is Hikari Sushi in Chatsworth, California.
Although Reno, Nevada, is the unexpected capital of all-you-can-eat sushi in America, Hikari is helping Chatsworth give Reno a run for its money. Located in the heart of the Los Angeles neighborhood, the restaurant is an unassuming spot that has been ranked as one of the best buffets in all 50 states. But don't let the plain blue exterior fool you — what awaits you on the inside is nothing short of magical.
Everyone, from the pickiest eaters to the most hardcore sushi purists, is sure to find something to tickle their tastebuds at Hikari. The menu is so extensive that it's easy to get overwhelmed with all of the options. There's no way to sample everything in one sitting, so don't even bother trying — you can always come back. The buffet features a mix of traditional rolls, sashimi, no-rice rolls, and even unique Latin and Mexican-inspired sushi for those who love culinary mashups. Appetizers and sides are part of the AYCE menu, including more "Americanized" dishes like garlic parmesan fries, mozzarella sticks, and even street corn bowls. Plus, everything is made fresh to order.
Dining at Hikari Sushi in Chatsworth, California
If you're planning to make a pilgrimage to Chatsworth just to try Hikari, the restaurant is a quick 20-minute drive from the Burbank Airport, one of America's least-crowded. The fastest route is to take Interstate 5 to California State Route 118, which cuts through the northern section of the San Fernando Valley. While you can take side streets, traffic in this area is usually too thick to make it worthwhile. Alternatively, if you want to avoid the stress of driving in traffic, you can take the VC Metro Line almost the whole way, and it's only a short walk from the Metro Rail station. Hikari is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with Friday and Saturday nights being the busiest. However, if you come for lunch or dinner mid-week, the wait is relatively short, according to reviews on Yelp. Hikari does not take reservations, so it's a first-come, first-served situation.
When it comes to the AYCE menu, diners must make their selection on order sheets, and everything is brought out freshly made from the kitchen. At the time of this writing, the lunch buffet costs $29.99 and is served from opening to 3 p.m., and the dinner menu costs $36.99. On Saturdays and Sundays, the entire day is dinner pricing, and children aged 10 and under cost $19.99 each.
If the buffet isn't jumping out at you, you can order items individually. According to the Hikari Sushi website, all rolls included with a pick-up order are 50% off, which is a great deal if you're trying to get a wide variety of sushi. At the time of this writing, most full-sized rolls cost around $20 each, and sashimi costs between $5 and $10 each. But, you really should consider dropping by for the buffet to get the full, delicious Hikari experience.