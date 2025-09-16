California's Best All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Buffet Offers Endless High-Quality Seafood

For many people, one of the main reasons to travel is to try different cuisines. In fact, this is one of the reasons that the Michelin Guide exists — to tell you about restaurants that are worth a trip all by themselves. For Americans, one of the most popular dining experiences is the all-you-can-eat (AYCE) buffet. While these restaurants used to feature cheap, low-quality food, the AYCE spots of today are much more refined and eclectic, and in some cases, worth a trip to experience. One such example is Hikari Sushi in Chatsworth, California.

Although Reno, Nevada, is the unexpected capital of all-you-can-eat sushi in America, Hikari is helping Chatsworth give Reno a run for its money. Located in the heart of the Los Angeles neighborhood, the restaurant is an unassuming spot that has been ranked as one of the best buffets in all 50 states. But don't let the plain blue exterior fool you — what awaits you on the inside is nothing short of magical.

Everyone, from the pickiest eaters to the most hardcore sushi purists, is sure to find something to tickle their tastebuds at Hikari. The menu is so extensive that it's easy to get overwhelmed with all of the options. There's no way to sample everything in one sitting, so don't even bother trying — you can always come back. The buffet features a mix of traditional rolls, sashimi, no-rice rolls, and even unique Latin and Mexican-inspired sushi for those who love culinary mashups. Appetizers and sides are part of the AYCE menu, including more "Americanized" dishes like garlic parmesan fries, mozzarella sticks, and even street corn bowls. Plus, everything is made fresh to order.