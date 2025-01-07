Two Of The Least Crowded Airports In America Are Unexpectedly Located In California

There are many aviation hubs across California, including America's coolest airport, and some of the nation's busiest, too. For instance, Los Angeles International (LAX) ranks as the fourth-busiest airport in the United States, welcoming some 36.7 million travelers in 2023. San Francisco International (SFO) follows as the second-busiest in the state, with about 24.2 million flyers passing through its terminals that same year, placing it just outside the country's 10 busiest airports.

SFO is not the only commercial airport in the San Francisco Bay Area. There is also Oakland International Airport (OAK) — a major hub for Southwest Airlines located around 25 minutes from downtown San Francisco — and San José Mineta International Airport (SJC), a two-terminal facility in Silicon Valley that's the Bay Area's smallest commercial airport. Together, these airports cater to a metropolitan population of some 7.6 million people and one of the most important regional economies in the world.

Despite this, both airports have a remarkably tranquil atmosphere. In fact, these airports are so sparse that they consistently rank among the least crowded airports in the United States. Even sparser is Hollywood Burbank Airport, which has the thinnest crowds of any airport in the contiguous United States. So, if you're California bound anytime soon, check out these airports for stress-lite travel.