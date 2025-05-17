A Thrilling Nevada City Is The Unexpected Capital Of All You Can Eat Sushi In America

Once you leave your hip and adventure-packed Nevada hotel — maybe even one with one of the world's tallest climbing walls — it's time to refuel. While one of the city's 50+ all-you-can-eat spots might seem like a single dining option, it's arguably one of the best. But before diving into a sea of fresh fish and crunchy tempura flakes, it pays to know a few local-approved tips to avoid rookie mistakes and eat like a pro.

For starters, most places offer a cheaper lunch option for AYCE, and as popularity grows within the AYCE sushi scene, you'll want to snag the most bang for your buck. SFGate reports that places like Sushi Pier caught onto the demand and increased their lunch and dinner prices from $10-15 in 2000 to more than $25-33 over 20 years later. Oceano, for instance, has a $10 difference between their lunch and dinner special, and that's similar to Sushi One, which is a $5 difference. It adds up, especially if you're traveling with a group or planning multiple sushi outings. AYCE menus in Reno also go beyond just sushi. At Sushi One, they have different appetizers like seaweed salad, miso soup, and even dessert options at a fixed price.

For best results, order in waves so you don't overstuff yourself early on. If you're really hungry, try grabbing a seat at the bar for quicker service and more direct access to the chefs, which comes in handy during a rush. Many people come to Reno for its casino scene, but it's the endless sushi rolls that truly stack the odds in your favor.