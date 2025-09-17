A Recent Earthquake Transformed This Charming Icelandic Village Into A 'Town Of Hot Springs'

To enjoy the balmy waters of Hveragerði, head a little north of town to the river. It's about a 7-minute drive from the center to the car park, or a 50-minute walk, but unfortunately, there is no public transport. From the car park, a clearly marked 1.8-mile uphill trail leads to the bathing area. Previous visitors report that there aren't many amenities aside from some basic changing areas, but once you arrive, all that's left to do is sit back, relax, and let the healing waters work their magic. Be sure to bring all bathing gear, including a towel and a change of clothes, plus plenty of layers for when you get out if you're visiting during the colder months.

After you're done soaking in the hot springs, there's plenty more to do in the area. Hiking is a very popular pastime and can even be combined with a visit to the geothermal pools. Starting at the springs, a 6.8-mile circular trail leads through the valley carved by the river. It's considered of medium difficulty but worth it for the stunning landscape. For something a little more laid-back, there is also a lovely trail to a waterfall just outside of town, Reykjafoss. At only 1.7 miles, it offers a great sampling of Hveragerði's parks and quintessential Icelandic scenery. Whether it's taking it easy in the hot springs or hitting the trails hard, Hveragerði is the perfect town to get in touch with Iceland's unique beauty.