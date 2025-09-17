A Recent Earthquake Transformed This Charming Icelandic Village Into A 'Town Of Hot Springs'
Iceland is known as the "Land of Fire and Ice" for good reason. With stunning glaciers, frosty winters, and the Northern Lights alongside fiery volcanoes, geysers, and roasty, toasty hot springs, it truly offers the best of both worlds – plus otherworldly scenery to boot. Tourists and locals alike take advantage of these geological marvels. One of the most popular things to do on a trip to Iceland is bathing in geothermal pools. Of course, the Blue Lagoon in Reykjavik is the most famous spot for bathing, but just a 40-minute drive from the nation's capital lies a town with a thermal offering that rivals the ever-popular destination – Hveragerði.
About 28 miles from Reykjavik, Hveragerði sits on the tectonic boundary between the North American and Eurasian plates. The town regularly experiences earthquakes that bring up new hot springs — sometimes even inside people's homes. In 2008, a significant seismic event revealed a new area of hot springs slightly above town, with mineral-rich mud and plenty of bathing opportunities. The local river, the Varmá, is also naturally heated, so you'll be spoiled for choice when trying to stave off the frigid Atlantic air.
Enjoy the hot springs of Hveragerði
To enjoy the balmy waters of Hveragerði, head a little north of town to the river. It's about a 7-minute drive from the center to the car park, or a 50-minute walk, but unfortunately, there is no public transport. From the car park, a clearly marked 1.8-mile uphill trail leads to the bathing area. Previous visitors report that there aren't many amenities aside from some basic changing areas, but once you arrive, all that's left to do is sit back, relax, and let the healing waters work their magic. Be sure to bring all bathing gear, including a towel and a change of clothes, plus plenty of layers for when you get out if you're visiting during the colder months.
After you're done soaking in the hot springs, there's plenty more to do in the area. Hiking is a very popular pastime and can even be combined with a visit to the geothermal pools. Starting at the springs, a 6.8-mile circular trail leads through the valley carved by the river. It's considered of medium difficulty but worth it for the stunning landscape. For something a little more laid-back, there is also a lovely trail to a waterfall just outside of town, Reykjafoss. At only 1.7 miles, it offers a great sampling of Hveragerði's parks and quintessential Icelandic scenery. Whether it's taking it easy in the hot springs or hitting the trails hard, Hveragerði is the perfect town to get in touch with Iceland's unique beauty.
How to get to the Hveragerði hot springs
For a country with relatively limited public transport due to its extreme weather and landscapes, getting between Iceland's major travel hubs and Hveragerði is surprisingly easy. Most international visitors will arrive at Keflavik International Airport, one of two airports near Reykjavik. The other, Reykjavik Airport, is situated within the city limits but primarily handles domestic flights. Unless you are transferring, plan your onward travel from Keflavik.
There are direct flights to Keflavik from several major U.S. airports, including Miami, Nashville, New York, Denver, and Portland. Car rentals at the airport start at approximately $200 per week as of this writing. Travelers can also take a shuttle bus, public bus, or taxi — though prepare to pay a decent amount for private transport as Iceland is one of the most expensive destinations for Americans to visit in 2025.
If you are self-driving, take heed of the country's changeable weather and road conditions. Consider the type of car you want, prepare for driving in wet and icy conditions, stay updated on road reports, and avoid any reckless road trip mistakes. You can also reach Hveragerði via public transport, although service may be limited during severe weather, so allow some flexibility in your schedule. The No. 51 and 52 buses leave from western Reykjavik and run directly to the center of Hveragerði.