The Best Uncrowded Alternatives To Iceland's Popular Blue Lagoon For A Serene Getaway, According To Reviews
The Blue Lagoon has long captivated the imagination of travelers worldwide. Its steamy, mineral-rich waters, set against a backdrop of lava fields and misty skies, offer a serene spa experience like no other. Adventurers from all over the world flock to this attraction year-round to soak in its ethereal beauty and to partake in a truly once-in-a-lifetime outing in the great outdoors. So, it is little wonder the Blue Lagoon has become a symbol of Icelandic wellness culture and a must-see for those exploring the Land of Fire and Ice. Yet, as tourism in Iceland continues to boom, the Blue Lagoon is often packed, requiring reservations weeks in advance for most visitors.
The steep admission prices, timed entry slots, and crowds often detract from the peaceful atmosphere that many seek in a geothermal spa, making the entire experience feel more commercial rather than calming. The good news is that Iceland is teeming with natural hot springs and legendary geothermal spas with gorgeous ocean views — many of which remain delightfully under the radar. From secluded river baths nestled in mountain valleys to boutique thermal spas tucked away in coastal villages, there are plenty of other lesser-known spots that offer the same rejuvenating benefits, complete with stunning scenery, local charm, and a chance to soak in tranquility at a fraction of the cost. If that sounds like your kind of vibe, here are some of the best alternatives to Iceland's popular Blue Lagoon, minus the crowds.
Reykjadalur Hot Spring River
Reykjadalur Hot Spring River is an exceptional point of interest in the Land of Fire and Ice. Tucked away in the hills just outside the town of Hveragerði, travelers will find a serene and immersive geothermal bathing experience at Reykjadalur that feels worlds apart from the bustling atmosphere of the Blue Lagoon. What keeps the crowds to a minimum here is the journey, as visitors must embark on an hour-long hike to reach Steam Valley. This pre-soak scenic trek takes you through an absolutely beautiful section of Iceland's untamed wilderness. Once you reach your intended destination, you will quickly notice that Reykjadalur keeps things authentic, natural, and free to the public.
Reykjadalur remains delightfully undeveloped, and its geothermal river offers a much more organic and quiet setting — no concrete pools, hours of operation, or reservations required. Here, the water flows freely and at varying temperatures, so bathers can opt for whichever part of the river suits their fancy. The lack of infrastructure adds to the overall experience and authentic outdoorsy vibes. One guest noted on Tripadvisor that this attraction offered "A great uphill hike and great reward with the hot springs above. Gorgeous views from start to finish." So, if you are looking for somewhere you can unwind in steaming waters with only the sound of the river and wind around you after experiencing an invigorating walkabout, then Reykjadalur is the perfect, non-touristy day trip for you.
Mývatn Nature Baths
In the northeast of Iceland near Lake Mývatn, the Mývatn Nature Baths are a geothermal oasis and a serene and semi-secluded adventure just waiting to happen. Set amidst dramatic volcanic landscapes and lava fields, the baths offer guests a uniquely tranquil atmosphere and a more intimate experience, free from the masses. Here, visitors are surrounded by Iceland's rugged highlands, steaming vents, rolling hills, and calming pools of water (known for their soothing and skin-improving properties), naturally heated by geothermal activity and vary in temperature. Visitors can indulge in steam baths built directly over hot springs, take in all the surrounding beauty, and enjoy local eats at the onsite café.
One guest noted on Tripadvisor that these particular baths were "a must-see and definitely a cheaper and better alternative to the overrated Blue Lagoon." Likewise, several visitors remarked that their spa experience felt more genuine and less touristy since most of the people there were locals, saying, "We enjoyed several relaxing hours there after dark, surrounded by snow but warm in the pools. The place was not very crowded, and many of them were locals." Whether you are looking for a romantic escape, a peaceful solo retreat, or simply a less hectic spa day, the Mývatn Nature Baths is a fabulous option.
Hvammsvík Hot Springs
Nestled along the shores of Hvalfjörður fjord, just a short drive from Reykjavik, Hvammsvík Hot Springs is a world-class geothermal retreat that offers visitors a deeply immersive experience in Iceland's raw natural beauty. Celebrated as one of Iceland's best-kept secrets and a serene alternative to the more tourist-heavy Blue Lagoon, Hvammsvík is beyond stunning, with its sweeping mountain views, surrounding black lava rocks, and the ever-changing tides of the North Atlantic. Hvammsvík is a manufactured attraction, but it blends seamlessly into the landscape while retaining a rural Icelandic aesthetic. As one Tripadvisor user noted, "It's in a beautiful spot, the design is very rustic and authentic, you feel like you're in nature more than in a man-made place."
What makes Hvammsvík stand out among other hot springs on the island is its tranquility. With a controlled number of daily visitors, these luxurious hot springs never feel crowded, allowing guests to soak in warm, mineral-rich waters peacefully. The pools themselves are filled with natural waters and range in temperature. Some even open directly to the sea, offering the opportunity to dip in the cold Atlantic between soaks. Plus, the facilities, including sleek, modern changing rooms and a cozy on-site café, provide extra comfort without detracting from the environment's untouched feel. The minimalist design of it all complements the rugged terrain, making the space feel curated yet natural.
Forest Lagoon (Skógarböðin)
Forest Lagoon is a lovely geothermal destination in northern Iceland that appeals to travelers seeking relaxation in a more natural and peaceful setting. One of the most frequently praised aspects in Tripadvisor reviews is the calm atmosphere — and that it is a "Great alternative to Blue Lagoon, as it is cleaner and less crowded." Even during peak times, Forest Lagoon offers a more restorative soak without the constant buzz of tourists, which is a stark contrast to the Blue Lagoon.
Nestled in an enchanting forest (hence the name), the setting of Forest Lagoon contributes heavily to the visitor experience, which is fairly unique among Iceland's geothermal spas. Located near Akureyri, the lagoon is surrounded by a lightly wooded hillside that overlooks the Eyjafjörður fjord. Guests can relax while marveling at far-reaching mountain views during the daytime or unwind while soaking up all the beauty of the midnight sun or dazzling Northern Lights (depending on the season) for a truly unforgettable spa experience.
Forest Lagoon also offers a wealth of guest amenities, including saunas, a cold plunge pool, a swim-up bar, and contemporary facilities. That said, this lagoon is not as expansive as others, but its overall design maximizes comfort and aesthetic appeal. These details, combined with fewer crowds plus a picturesque and more remote setting, make Forest Lagoon a favorite among travelers looking for a quieter, more soulful escape in Iceland.
Laugarvatn Fontana
Situated on the pristine shores of Lake Laugarvatn, Laugarvatn Fontana is a favorite stop for tourists exploring the Golden Circle area and nearby sites like Þingvellir or Gullfoss. In addition to being a nice pit stop, Laugarvatn Fontana is also one of the most serene and natural alternatives to Iceland's famed Blue Lagoon. As one visitor put it on Reddit, Laugarvatn Fontana is "Totally worth it. Much more chill than Blue Lagoon, and the view of the lake is amazing." The facility, as a whole, is clean, well-designed, and equipped with first-rate amenities, and gaining access to it all does not require making reservations months in advance or paying absorbent admission fees.
Not only does this geothermal spa offer a peaceful and uncrowded retreat for travelers, but it also allows visitors to feel more connected to nature. Laugarvatn Fontana is built directly over natural hot springs, and geothermal vents feed its steam rooms. The outdoor mineral baths vary in temperature and are complemented by the opportunity to take an invigorating dip in the lake itself. Plus, its prime lakeside location shines with panoramic views of Iceland's unspoiled landscape. A bonus is that this spa offers a unique geothermal bread-baking demonstration, where visitors can watch and taste rúgbrauð — traditional rye bread slowly baked in the shore's otherworldly black sand — adding a personal and cultural layer to your visit.
Vök Baths
Vök Baths is a serene geothermal spa in the Land of Fire and Ice that is primed for bucket lists worldwide and can be enjoyed free from mass tourism thanks to its remote setting. Suspended over Lake Urriðavatn (near the town of Egilsstaðir), Vök Baths are revered for their geothermal floating pools, the only ones of their kind in the country. Another notable difference at Vök Baths is that the pools are fed by pure, geothermal spring water from deep underground — so clean, in fact, that visitors can sip spring water straight from taps beside the pools.
The wooden structures that create separate baths also blend seamlessly with the environment, allowing guests to soak in naturally heated water while gazing across the still surface of the lake or watching the mist roll over the surrounding landscape. This floating experience, combined with the gentle sounds of nature and the wide-open sky, creates a soothing atmosphere that many describe as meditative and otherworldly. One returning visitor noted on Tripadvisor that Vök Baths "beats the most famous and visited Blue Lagoon," going on to say that the baths "are quiet, stylish, perfectly integrating into the surrounding nature and bathing in the infinity pools built on the lake is an extraordinary experience." Thus, unlike the frequently crowded spas in the southwest, Vök Baths offers peace, solitude, and an enchanting outing in the splendor of Icelandic nature. Plus, there is first-rate dining available onsite if all that relaxing works up your appetite.
Krauma Baths
Over in western Iceland, Krauma Baths offers weary travelers an intimate setting with just a handful of baths. This smaller-scale, out-of-the-way attraction means guests can enjoy a soak in relative quiet without all the fuss and long wait times that are common at more popular sites. Many visitors share the same sentiment, with one Tripadvisor review saying, "Fantastic geothermal baths in Krauma. It is an amazing, intimate place ... a fantastic experience, especially at night, and the price is good." The purity of the water here is next level; the hot water comes directly from Deildartunguhver hot spring (which is touted as one of the most powerful in Europe) and is blended with cold water from nearby glaciers to achieve the perfect bathing temperature.
The modern design and amenities offered at Krauma Baths contribute to one's overall experience. With ample seating in hot water pools, steam rooms, rain showers, a cozy relaxation room, a fireplace, and sleek architecture that harmonizes with the surrounding nature, this spa is a heavenly alternative to more famed and chaotic spots. Here, the vibes are very unhurried and uncommercial, so you should absolutely add this one to your to-do list if you want to escape the crowds and enjoy a truly peaceful Icelandic-style spa day.
Secret Lagoon (Gamla Laugin)
Built in 1891, the Secret Lagoon is Iceland's oldest man-made pool and is naturally heated by nearby hot springs, keeping the waters warm and soothing all year round. Located in the town of Flúðir along the Golden Circle route, this historic geothermal pool offers a more serene and genuine experience in comparison to the commercial Blue Lagoon. Here, guests are surrounded by enticing steam, soothing sounds of bubbling hot springs, small erupting geysers, moss-covered rocks, and the peaceful Icelandic countryside. This deeply relaxing environment is not lost on guests either. As one visitor declared on Get Your Guide, the Secret Lagoon was "The best and most authentic lagoon to visit in Iceland."
With its spacious pool and modern amenities, including a café, changing rooms, an ice bath, and more, the Secret Lagoon is brimming with local charm and tranquility. Rarely crowded, this iconic destination is a great spot for travelers looking to appreciate the history, affordability, and simplicity of Icelandic spa culture from sunrise to sunset. Not only is the Secret Lagoon more reasonably priced than other notable spas in Iceland, but it is also a convenient and rewarding stop for anyone exploring the popular Golden Circle route who wishes to unwind after an amazing day of sightseeing.
GeoSea Geothermal Sea Baths
Perched on the cliffs of Húsavíkurhöfði in Húsavík, the GeoSea Geothermal Sea Baths are conveniently tucked away from the visiting exploratory crowds and are worth a definite look-see just for the stunning panoramic views alone. From the comfort of multiple infinity pools filled with naturally heated seawater, guests can marvel at Skjálfandi Bay, the Húsavíkurviti Lighthouse, the surrounding wild landscape, and the vast, open sea. It is a true sight to behold, with one visitor taking to online travel agency KimKim to say, "The view of the mountains over the water in the distance does take your breath away." Besides the picturesque scenery, GeoSea has another draw — its mineral-rich waters. Sourced from boreholes, the water is continuously circulated to maintain cleanliness without the need for chlorine or other chemicals. This means that the strong sulfur smell common in other geothermal baths is not present here.
Designed to honor a Viking settlement, GeoSea provides guests with 5-star relaxation in a modern spa-like setting. Created by the Icelandic firm Basalt Architects, the baths and its guest amenities are built into the landscape in a way that feels unobtrusive and elegant. With its natural beauty, cultural heritage, tranquility, and opportunities to visit wildlife, including puffins and whales, GeoSea is undoubtedly a more leisurely and scenic bathing experience, especially for travelers hoping to avoid the tourist-heavy spots while still enjoying the country's famous geothermal wonders.
Hellulaug Hot Pool
Hellulaug Hot Pool is a true natural wonder located on the southern coast of Iceland's remote Westfjords, near the village of Flókalundur. Partially hidden away in the rocky shores of Vatnsfjörður fjord, Hellulaug is a geothermal pool that heats itself. Built into a natural depression lined with stones, the pool fills with hot spring water that maintains high, inviting temperatures year-round, making bathing possible in any season. This cozy oasis can be found just a few feet from the open North Atlantic. What people love most about Hellulaug is that it highlights Iceland's minimalist spa culture almost entirely — since what you see is what you get here — there are no changing rooms, no showers, and no commercial infrastructure — just the pool, the sea, and the surrounding cliffs.
As a result, this geothermal pool is not known to many tourists or included on their itineraries due to the lack of facilities, making it a lovely spot for a solitary soak in nature. One happy soaker on Wanderlog said that Hellulaug is "the perfect spot if you're not in the mood for hot spring crowds like the ones you get at the Blue Lagoon." Most visitors usually change in their vehicles, embracing the simplicity of the experience, which is part of this natural pool's charm. It invites people to slow down, disconnect, and immerse themselves in the Icelandic landscape.
Methodology
To identify the best alternatives to Iceland's iconic Blue Lagoon, we began by researching geothermal spas and natural hot springs specifically noted for their tranquil settings and scenic surroundings. Our goal was to highlight delightful, must-visit destinations that offer a peaceful retreat, free from the overcrowded vibes typically associated with more commercialized sites in the Land of Fire and Ice. With insight from traveler-focused platforms, firsthand and recent visitor accounts were instrumental in evaluating each location mentioned above. This also helped to narrow down the list of alternatives to enticing spots that were praised for their calming, semi-secluded visitor experience and ease of access.
Other practical factors considered here include travel time from major cities, infrastructure, and the presence of visitor amenities. Finally, locations that consistently earned glowing reviews and were described as adding to the overall serenity and restorative qualities of travelers' Icelandic getaways, particularly in off-peak seasons, like Mývatn Nature Baths and the Secret Lagoon, were prioritized. When combined, all of this allowed us to compile a list of first-rate recommendations that appeal to travelers seeking authentic outdoor relaxation and wellness in Iceland.