This Breathtaking European Destination Is The Most Expensive Place Americans Can Visit In 2025

Without a doubt, a European escapade can come at a steep cost for Americans — even more so if their travel plans include Iceland. This breathtaking island nation, dotted with black sand beaches and hot springs, is one of the happiest countries in the world. Unfortunately, it's also the most expensive place Americans can visit in 2025. A study from The Forex Complex (via Travel + Leisure) revealed that visitors can expect to pay a whopping $400+ daily throughout their time in the Land of Fire and Ice. Given this destination's high cost of living, this information may not be surprising to some.

Iceland is known for its exorbitant taxes, leading to, among other things, soaring gas prices. In fact, one gallon can cost over $9. This is something to keep in mind, as road-tripping around the country and traversing the famous Ring Road is a popular activity among visitors. Additionally, Iceland imports many of its goods; consequently, dining out and purchasing food could put a dent in your wallet. Take, for instance, the offerings at the Costco food court (yes, Iceland has a Costco). It's located about 20 minutes outside of Reykjavík, the country's capital and arguably, the country's most prominent city.

In a TikTok posted by @ShoPhoCho in early July 2025, the content creator demonstrated how pricey food can be. In the U.S., the typical price of an entire Costco pizza is about $10. In Iceland, you'll pay double that price. Another video by the creator shows that a Costco rotisserie chicken costs a little over $12, while stateside, it's only about $5. All this aside, Iceland has a high exchange rate (the currency used is the Icelandic króna), and there are fears that this may, in the long run, result in a decrease in tourism.