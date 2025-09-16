Florida's Wildlife Preserve Situated Between Orlando And Daytona Boasts Rare Birds, Trails, And Animal Exhibits

At some point, most birders end up visiting Florida since several avian species are nearly impossible to spot anywhere else in the United States, like the Florida scrub jay – the state's only endemic bird. Unfortunately, they're listed as threatened, but there are still places you can see them in Florida. You may spot one at Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park in Lake Placid or at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound, but some people say one of the best places to see them is at the Lyonia Preserve in Deltona.

One review on Google summed up their trip to Lyonia Preserve, saying, "Best place to spot the acclaimed scrub jay. Beautiful different landscape from the Florida you know. Also, the environmental center was very cool and instructive. All for free!" In addition to the trails that run through the preserve, you'll also find the Lyonia Environmental Center, which is located next to the Deltona Regional Library and has exhibits, an aquarium, and more.

The Lyonia Preserve is about 30 minutes from Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB), and you may want to spend some time in Sanford, as it's one of central Florida's best-kept secrets. You'll find more flight options if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), though, and that is less than an hour away. The hotels are limited in Deltona, but there are vacation rentals available, too. If you're looking for more hotel options, you can also look in nearby DeBary or Orange City.