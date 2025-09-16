Florida's Wildlife Preserve Situated Between Orlando And Daytona Boasts Rare Birds, Trails, And Animal Exhibits
At some point, most birders end up visiting Florida since several avian species are nearly impossible to spot anywhere else in the United States, like the Florida scrub jay – the state's only endemic bird. Unfortunately, they're listed as threatened, but there are still places you can see them in Florida. You may spot one at Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park in Lake Placid or at Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound, but some people say one of the best places to see them is at the Lyonia Preserve in Deltona.
One review on Google summed up their trip to Lyonia Preserve, saying, "Best place to spot the acclaimed scrub jay. Beautiful different landscape from the Florida you know. Also, the environmental center was very cool and instructive. All for free!" In addition to the trails that run through the preserve, you'll also find the Lyonia Environmental Center, which is located next to the Deltona Regional Library and has exhibits, an aquarium, and more.
The Lyonia Preserve is about 30 minutes from Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB), and you may want to spend some time in Sanford, as it's one of central Florida's best-kept secrets. You'll find more flight options if you fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), though, and that is less than an hour away. The hotels are limited in Deltona, but there are vacation rentals available, too. If you're looking for more hotel options, you can also look in nearby DeBary or Orange City.
Spotting the Florida scrub jay at Lyonia Preserve
The Lyonia Preserve has three trails that spread out across 360 acres, and these aren't too demanding for even novice hikers — one is less than a half mile, and the longest is 2.4 miles. While the trails aren't lengthy, they are sandy. It's also important to point out that you won't be walking among tall trees — and this is intentional. Florida scrub jays need low shrubbery, so the vegetation is kept low in order to maintain their habitat. That means you won't find shade on these hikes, so bring plenty of sunscreen and water.
Since care is made to preserve the Florida scrub jay's ecosystem here, there are about 100 that call the Lyonia Preserve home, and you'll have a good chance of spotting this rare bird when you visit. One reviewer on Tripadvisor gave their advice and said, "Hint — we were encouraged by a great volunteer gentleman to talk to the scrub jays and make a lot of noise chatting to let them know that we were there. They like the chatter, and they like to land on ball caps too!"
The rare Florida scrub jay may be the star of the show at the Lyonia Preserve, but once you hit the trails, you'll be treated to other interesting flora and fauna. Throughout the preserve, you'll encounter over 164 species of plants. You'll also find 124 animal species, including another threatened species — the gopher tortoise.
Other things to do at Lyonia Preserve
You'll definitely want to hit the trails and search for the unique Florida scrub jay when you visit, but plan to spend more time at this hidden gem and explore the Lyonia Environmental Center that's located there, too. It's open Tuesday-Sunday and there's no admission charge. You can meet some of the residents, like the red rat snakes named Blaze and Pearl, Frank the Florida box turtle, and Kai the bearded dragon. There's also an aquarium, interactive exhibits, and a pollinator garden.
While you're there, make sure to also check out the mural of the Florida scrub jay wings. It's a part of the Wings of the West Mural Trail that includes multiple murals of wings painted by local artist Erica Group. Don't leave without getting your picture taken in front of the wings. Considered a rite of passage of sorts, it's a badge of honor for finding the elusive Florida scrub jay.
After you've checked this bird off your life list, you'll want to explore other birding spots in central Florida. Wekiwa Springs is a Florida state park with crystal clear springs that's great for birding — and it's only about 40 minutes away. Audubon Park in Deltona also has a plethora of birds and is only about 15 minutes from Lyonia Preserve. One thing is for sure — you won't run out of places to see birds here. There are plenty of other great places for birdwatching in Florida, so consider checking a few more off your list before heading home.