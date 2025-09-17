Rick Steves Lets Travelers In On What It Actually Means When A European Hotel Has 'Private Bathrooms'
The 20-something's European backpacking adventure is a tried-and-true method for traveling and exploring on a budget. But when you reach your 30s, 40s, and beyond, shared bathrooms and bunk beds with strangers might lose their appeal. A proper, quiet hotel room with a private bathroom might seem more than in order. That being said, folks who don't mind venturing into potentially less tidy territory can always opt for a "private bathroom," which travel author Rick Steves points out on his website, means a bathroom that belongs to you, yes, but might be detached from your room.
Even though the wording "private bathroom" could seem misleading, Rick Steves explains that it comes down to older European buildings repurposed for modern use. This is especially the case in a guesthouse that's been partitioned into a bunch of rooms. The building's design and plumbing might not allow every single room to have an en suite bathroom — a bathroom directly in your room. In these cases, your bathroom might be across the hall, down the hall, or otherwise separate, and accessible via your own key.
The obvious downside to this kind of bathroom is that you have to pass through public space to get to a private space. Some people might this find uncomfortable, especially if you've got to carry your shower items and clean clothes with you. But for those who want to save some money (around $20 a night) or don't mind getting a taste of the hostel life, this could be a viable option. If you're booking online, keep an eye out for the "private bathroom" moniker. If you're booking at a hotel, face-to-face, just ask the check-in person.
Bathroom tips for travelers on a budget
Folks used to booking rooms at hotels, especially chain hotels, might find the idea of a detached bathroom strange. But really, en suite bathrooms only came into fashion starting with the Hotel Statler in Buffalo, New York in 1908. That's basically last week in comparison to when many European buildings were built, hotels included. This is why guests should check to see if their accomodations have the type of bathroom they want, especially since so many types of lodgings are available — bed and breakfasts, hostels, guesthouses, etc.
This is especially pertinent if you want to save money while traveling. Rick Steves already has plenty of advice about how to save money on lodging while traveling in Europe, like booking at budget hotels or even doing a budget-friendly house swap. He even has his own, free, Rick Steves Audio Europe Travel App to help travelers save money while walking through certain European cities. So, if cutting costs is important to you, then there's no need to be shy about private bathrooms, aka, detached bathrooms that you have to walk to and from. If you combine the reduced lodging cost of a private bathroom with other money-saving tips, then it'll be easier for you to just enjoy yourself while on vacation, stress-free.
At the same time, travelers should make sure that their detached, private bathroom is what they envision. There's a big difference between a full bath (toilet, shower, bathtub, and sink in one room) and a quarter bath (just a toilet), let's say. Make sure your private bathroom has what you need before agreeing to book it.