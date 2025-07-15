Rick Steves' Budget-Friendly Advice On Finding Travel Accommodations Is Game-Changing

There's no doubt about it: International travel is becoming more expensive, and European destinations are no exception. As reported by Eurostat, prices on package vacations rose from 2023 to 2024. The cost of flights keeps going up, too, not to mention the fact that travelers are now required to pay tourist taxes in more than 60 countries. So, what's a budget traveler to do? According to guidebook author Rick Steves, the secret is choosing your accommodations wisely. After all, if you're able to save money on your overnight stays, the overall cost of the trip is likely to be significantly less.

"Expensive hotels can rip through a tight budget like a grenade through a dollhouse," Steves wrote on his website. "[People] come back from their vacations with bruised and battered pocketbooks, telling stories that scare their friends out of international travel and back to Florida or Hawaii one more time." Essentially, travelers needlessly overspend on lodgings, he points out, as there's often little correlation between a hotel's cost and its value.

So, while researching accommodations for his own publications, Steves walks around European cities and towns, scoping out available options — and the best spots for cheaper hotel stays in Europe, he says, are usually small and mid-range. Above all, though, he looks for places that are clean, central, reasonably quiet, moderately sized, and run by a friendly owner and staff.