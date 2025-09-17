The Centrally Located Adirondack Mountain Town Is Surrounded By Idyllic Wilderness And A Lake To Camp Beside

The Adirondacks are littered with breathtaking lakes, from Lake George, which is considered the "Queen of American Lakes" for its size and beauty, to Lake Placid, which has twice hosted the Winter Olympics. For those looking for something more low-key, Minerva Lake is the perfect destination. The artificial lake is modest in size, but rich in charm.

Donnelly Beach, found on the lake's edge, doubles as a town-run beach and recreational hub. Here, visitors will find a designated swimming area with lifeguards, shaded picnic zones, and courts for basketball and tennis. The beach is also perfect for families as it has two play areas where children can play and socialize.

Donnelly Beach also has a campground that serves as a home base for those who want to immerse themselves in the outdoors and explore Minerva. However, visitors should keep in mind that it has no power or water hookups. Despite that, the campground does have basics, which include clean restrooms, hot showers, and a dump station. Bringing items like a portable griddle and sleeping bags can also make your camping retreat easy and quick. Daily reservations typically open after May 1 each year. Campers must complete a registration form, submit payment, and provide any required documentation within five business days of requesting a site to secure their reservation.