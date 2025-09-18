One Of Michigan's Most Charming Beach Cities Is A Lakeside Gem With A Postcard-Perfect Lighthouse

If there's a lakeside destination you need to add to your bucket list, it's a trip to any of the towns and cities nestled along Lake Michigan's shores. One charming city to include is Frankfort, Michigan. Not only does the city have spectacular sunsets and clear blue waters, but it also has the Point Betsie Lighthouse, an icon of the city that looks straight out of a postcard. You'll find Frankfort two and a half hours from Grand Rapids, and on the way, you'll pass Ludington, another city full of beach charm on Lake Michigan's shoreline. Further north, you'll also find this underrated Midwest beach at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, just 40 minutes from Frankfort.

You'll know you're at Frankfort when you see the glistening water in the distance and the towering Point Betsie Lighthouse. The lighthouse is the oldest standing structure in the county and was built in 1858. You can take a tour of the lighthouse during the open season, typically from Memorial Day weekend all through Columbus Day. In the off-season, you can still visit the grounds or hang out on the nearby beach.

Although if the beach is what you're looking for, the Frankfort public beach is the main go-to for families, locals, and tourists. Visitors have commended its crystal-clear waters and one of the most amazing views of the sunset over Lake Michigan. From the beach, it's easy to explore downtown Frankfort, check out the thriving arts scene with galleries like Ellie Harold's Fine Art Studio and the Oliver Arts Center.