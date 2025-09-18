One Of Michigan's Most Charming Beach Cities Is A Lakeside Gem With A Postcard-Perfect Lighthouse
If there's a lakeside destination you need to add to your bucket list, it's a trip to any of the towns and cities nestled along Lake Michigan's shores. One charming city to include is Frankfort, Michigan. Not only does the city have spectacular sunsets and clear blue waters, but it also has the Point Betsie Lighthouse, an icon of the city that looks straight out of a postcard. You'll find Frankfort two and a half hours from Grand Rapids, and on the way, you'll pass Ludington, another city full of beach charm on Lake Michigan's shoreline. Further north, you'll also find this underrated Midwest beach at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, just 40 minutes from Frankfort.
You'll know you're at Frankfort when you see the glistening water in the distance and the towering Point Betsie Lighthouse. The lighthouse is the oldest standing structure in the county and was built in 1858. You can take a tour of the lighthouse during the open season, typically from Memorial Day weekend all through Columbus Day. In the off-season, you can still visit the grounds or hang out on the nearby beach.
Although if the beach is what you're looking for, the Frankfort public beach is the main go-to for families, locals, and tourists. Visitors have commended its crystal-clear waters and one of the most amazing views of the sunset over Lake Michigan. From the beach, it's easy to explore downtown Frankfort, check out the thriving arts scene with galleries like Ellie Harold's Fine Art Studio and the Oliver Arts Center.
Don't miss a visit to the Point Betsie Lighthouse
Point Betsie Lighthouse is the icon of the city. It's open daily during the open season, except for Tuesdays. The schedule also varies in May, September, and October, so make sure to check before visiting.
Discover the tower's history and its part in navigating ships, as well as the original lighthouse keeper's residence. Tours only take 20 minutes, and after, you can climb up the 34 steps to see a panoramic view of the area and the lake. Take it a step further by staying at the Keeper's Quarters and get a glimpse of what it is to be a lighthouse keeper. The permanent exhibits and Boathouse Museum also highlight important artifacts, like the hundred-year-old Fourth Order Fresnel Lens and the Fog Signal Building, both integral to guiding ships. On the grounds, there's a small beach that's more suited for supplying your cool rock collection than swimming.
If splashing around in the water is what you're looking for, head to the west end of Main Street and Frankfort Beach. The sandy beach is where families flock to for swimming, fishing on the pier, or hanging out on the many benches that litter the area. And don't leave too soon, as watching Michigan's sunsets is even better than the Caribbean's. For the best photos for your Instagram feed, strike a pose one hour before the sun sets.
Explore downtown Frankfort
Frankfort is a great stop if you're eyeing an adventure to the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, but while you're here, you should also explore what downtown has to offer. The beach and lighthouse may be the top highlights, but the art community also shines in the city. There are a couple of galleries that shine a light on local works. Oliver Arts Center focuses on educational programs for young artists, with about 10 exhibits per year, and it's free to enter. Ellie Harold's Fine Art Studio and Gallery, on the other hand, is located in a historic 1895 Victorian home where you can see her paintings, books, and other works.
If you're staying for more than a day trip, you can opt for a lighthouse stay in the Lighthouse Keeper's Quarters, or in one of the accommodations downtown. Try Hotel Frankfort & Restaurant in the heart of downtown. Its central location means you're near shops, restaurants, and the water. Though it has an unassuming facade, it's been serving the community for 88 years, and is praised for its friendly service.
If you still want to see more of Michigan, the Betsie Valley Trail starts in Frankfort and travels through Crystal Lake, Elberta, Beulah, and ends in Thompsonville. The 22-mile multi-use trail is mostly paved, with the last 11 miles being an aggregate trail to Thompsonville. From exploring the shores of Lake Michigan in Frankfort, to the waters of Crystal Lake, and the wetlands towards the end of the trail, there's a whole lot of nature to explore.