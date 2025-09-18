Mississippi's Under-The-Radar Lakeside City Puts You Steps Away From National Forests And Scenic Trails

Holly Springs may not be on every travel radar, but it offers a great starting point for exploring northern Mississippi's forests and trails. The city sits an hour outside Memphis and puts you close to hiking trails, water recreation, and a beautiful downtown full of local history. It's especially well-suited if you're looking for easy access to national forests, low-key day hikes, and lakeside activities.

You can reach Holly Springs by car via U.S. Route 78, which connects it directly to Memphis, Oxford, and Tupelo. If you're flying, Memphis International Airport is your best option, and the drive from there is just under an hour. The city is also served by the Mississippi Central Railroad, which historically supported trade and movement through the region and still runs freight operations today.

The city itself dates back to 1836, and much of its historic core is still intact. Walking around the downtown square lets you feel the local vibe. Don't miss cultural spots like the Ida B. Wells-Barnett Museum, located in the childhood home of the famous journalist and activist. Tours are available Monday through Friday, with a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Holly Springs also reflects why Mississippi is considered the best and most affordable state for a road trip filled with scenic byways and deep music history. It brings that to life as the hometown of blues legends Junior Kimbrough and R.L. Burnside, whose sound helped shape the Hill Country blues tradition.