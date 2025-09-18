Mississippi's Under-The-Radar Lakeside City Puts You Steps Away From National Forests And Scenic Trails
Holly Springs may not be on every travel radar, but it offers a great starting point for exploring northern Mississippi's forests and trails. The city sits an hour outside Memphis and puts you close to hiking trails, water recreation, and a beautiful downtown full of local history. It's especially well-suited if you're looking for easy access to national forests, low-key day hikes, and lakeside activities.
You can reach Holly Springs by car via U.S. Route 78, which connects it directly to Memphis, Oxford, and Tupelo. If you're flying, Memphis International Airport is your best option, and the drive from there is just under an hour. The city is also served by the Mississippi Central Railroad, which historically supported trade and movement through the region and still runs freight operations today.
The city itself dates back to 1836, and much of its historic core is still intact. Walking around the downtown square lets you feel the local vibe. Don't miss cultural spots like the Ida B. Wells-Barnett Museum, located in the childhood home of the famous journalist and activist. Tours are available Monday through Friday, with a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Holly Springs also reflects why Mississippi is considered the best and most affordable state for a road trip filled with scenic byways and deep music history. It brings that to life as the hometown of blues legends Junior Kimbrough and R.L. Burnside, whose sound helped shape the Hill Country blues tradition.
Holly Springs offers abundant forest trails and outdoor escapes
Forests are one of Holly Springs' biggest draws, and they're just minutes from town. The surrounding Holly Springs National Forest offers over 155,000 acres of mixed hardwood and pine, with designated recreation areas, short trails, and lake access all within a short drive. If you want a straightforward day hike, start with the North Cypress Non-Motorized Trail. The trail also accommodates biking and horseback riding and features a picnic area where you can rest before or after your trek.
If you're after a low-hassle spot to camp, hike, or just sit by the water, Wall Doxey State Park is about 10 miles south of town. It centers around a 60-acre spring-fed lake and includes a flat, 2.5-mile nature trail that loops through forest and lowland. To make the most of the experience, especially if you're hiking alone, it's worth knowing a few key safety tips before your first solo hike. The park also has picnic shelters, disc golf, RV hookups, and rentable cabins, making it especially useful if you're traveling with family or want to stay close to nature without heading deep into the national forest.
Complementing the state park's offerings, the nearby Strawberry Plains Audubon Center protects nearly 3,000 acres of forest, fields, and wetland. Its trails are open seasonally, and the center is known for educational programs, birding walks, and its fall Hummingbird Migration Celebration. Even if you're not a birder, it's a great way to explore local ecology without needing to drive deep into the forest. Best of all, each of these areas is within 10–20 minutes of downtown; therefore, it is easy to base yourself in Holly Springs and hit a different trail each day.
Quiet lakes, forest shores, and places to cool off near Holly Springs
If lakes are part of your travel checklist, Holly Springs delivers with options that are easy to reach, naturally scenic, and crowd-free. Several small public lakes offer swimming, fishing, paddling, kayaking, and tent camping. Chewalla Lake Recreation Area, operated by the U.S. Forest Service, is located a short drive east of Holly Springs and directly off Higdon Road. It includes a swimming beach, boat ramp, small campground, and a short interpretive trail.
A quieter alternative is Puskus Lake, deeper in Holly Springs National Forest and ideal for travelers looking to avoid busier spots. It offers a peaceful shoreline perfect for fishing or setting up camp. Anglers often visit for the lake's healthy population of largemouth bass, bluegill, and catfish, which are commonly caught from both shore and small boats. There's a basic campground with picnic tables, fire rings, and restrooms. It's a calm place to launch a canoe or simply enjoy the view.
In nearby Oxford, an underrated city often dubbed the "Cultural Mecca of the South," you can find Sardis Lake, a large reservoir known for its open water, marinas, and multiple recreation areas. It's a solid option if you're looking to boat, swim, or enjoy wide-open shoreline just an hour from Holly Springs. Sardis offers picnic shelters and boat launches, which makes it a good fit for families, larger groups, or anyone wanting more space to spread out without sacrificing access to nature.