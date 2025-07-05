The Best And Most Affordable State For A U.S. Road Trip Has Tons Of Scenic Byways And Deep Music History

A road trip filled with beautiful scenery, interesting history, and one-of-a-kind culture, all while being doable on a budget, may seem like a tall order. But Mississippi makes it possible. The state's gorgeous drives include the Natchez Trace Parkway — a 444-mile historic route that spans across Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee — that is known for being a relaxing drive dotted with nature walks and history-rich towns, with no billboards or commercial development blocking your view.

Starting off at Natchez, the oldest city on the Mississippi River that's brimming with Southern hospitality and architecture, this road trip is "history, nature, beauty all wrapped in one great drive," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It was peaceful and ... we learned so much of the history of the area. I feel like we really spent time to appreciate what this road has to offer beyond just the drive." To explore some of the South's natural beauty, don't skip hikes like the Yockanookany section of the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail, which ventures through forests, streams, and pastures. If you're looking for a longer road trip that explores more of the country, the 3,000-mile Great River Road is another gem. Following along the Mississippi River, this route stretches from Itasca State Park in Minnesota to New Orleans, Louisiana.