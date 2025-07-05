The Best And Most Affordable State For A U.S. Road Trip Has Tons Of Scenic Byways And Deep Music History
A road trip filled with beautiful scenery, interesting history, and one-of-a-kind culture, all while being doable on a budget, may seem like a tall order. But Mississippi makes it possible. The state's gorgeous drives include the Natchez Trace Parkway — a 444-mile historic route that spans across Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee — that is known for being a relaxing drive dotted with nature walks and history-rich towns, with no billboards or commercial development blocking your view.
Starting off at Natchez, the oldest city on the Mississippi River that's brimming with Southern hospitality and architecture, this road trip is "history, nature, beauty all wrapped in one great drive," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It was peaceful and ... we learned so much of the history of the area. I feel like we really spent time to appreciate what this road has to offer beyond just the drive." To explore some of the South's natural beauty, don't skip hikes like the Yockanookany section of the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail, which ventures through forests, streams, and pastures. If you're looking for a longer road trip that explores more of the country, the 3,000-mile Great River Road is another gem. Following along the Mississippi River, this route stretches from Itasca State Park in Minnesota to New Orleans, Louisiana.
A music-filled route through Mississippi
Touring through Mississippi isn't just scenic; it's also filled with rich musical history, making it one of the best retreat choices, whether you're embarking on a family vacation or looking for road trip ideas for a romantic getaway. Although it's known as the birthplace of the blues, Mississippi's musical roots run deep, influencing the growth of the jazz, country, rock and roll, and gospel genres as well, in addition to being home to music icons like Elvis Presley, B.B. King, and Tammy Wynette. Blues fans shouldn't skip a drive along the Mississippi Blues Trail, which travels through all types of locations that have shaped its sound, from cotton fields to clubs and churches.
The trail covers about 200 different sites, but you can visit a considerable portion in around 5 days. Greenwood, Indianola, and Tupelo are all necessary road trip stops for music buffs, as is Clarksdale, the "Home of the Blues," which has year-round live music performances. Touring through the Grammy Museum Mississippi, the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center, and Elvis Presley's childhood home are just some of the incredible stops throughout this route. And, of course, listen to plenty of live music as well.
A budget-friendly road trip with low gas and accommodations prices
With gas costs and hotel stays quickly adding up, road trips aren't always the most affordable. But with some of the lowest gas prices in the country, a drive vacation through the Magnolia State is an unbeatable choice for budget-minded travelers. Recently ranked as the most affordable state for a road trip by a Dunhill Travel Deals survey, visitors will find not only reasonable fuel prices but also affordable accommodation, dining, and sightseeing, from free hikes to exploring historic towns like Vicksburg and Port Gibson.
In Natchez, for instance, Guest House Mansion Inn is a 3-star accommodation with affordable rates while providing lots of charm, history, and amenities like an onsite restaurant for guests. If you're on an even tighter budget and want to spend more time in nature, the Natchez Trace Parkway has three different campgrounds, which are all free to stay in. Just keep in mind that they operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and they don't offer any features like electricity or showers.