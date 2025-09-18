One Of Charleston's Fastest Growing Suburbs Is A Quaint Island With Kayaking Trails And Local Flavors

Just 12 miles from the heart of Charleston, Johns Island feels worlds away. At 84 square miles, it's the largest island in South Carolina and the fourth-largest on the East Coast, yet only about 14,000 people call it home. That low population density means wide-open spaces, winding roads shaded by centuries-old live oaks, and a Lowcountry pace of life. Long known for its farms, shrimp boats, and salt marshes, Johns Island is also one of the region's fastest-growing communities, with new neighborhoods and restaurants added to farmland and historic homesteads. Although one-third of the island is technically part of Charleston, zoning restrictions preserve its special character and stop developers from moving in. Visitors will find plenty to do here like kayaking along its quiet waterways and sampling fresh-caught seafood at acclaimed local restaurants.

This suburb is just a 30-minute drive to downtown Charleston and about 45 minutes from Charleston International Airport. Surrounded by the islands of Kiawah, Seabrook, James, Folly, and unspoiled Wadmalaw, which envelops visitors in Southern charm, Johns Island is well positioned for experiencing the laid-back island life. Golfing at Oak Point Golf Course is a popular pastime as are tennis, fishing, and biking. If you're a beach person, Beachwalker County Park has one of America's best public beaches or you can check out the nearby Capers Island, a barrier island with laid-back hikes and serene beaches.