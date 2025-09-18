One Of Charleston's Fastest Growing Suburbs Is A Quaint Island With Kayaking Trails And Local Flavors
Just 12 miles from the heart of Charleston, Johns Island feels worlds away. At 84 square miles, it's the largest island in South Carolina and the fourth-largest on the East Coast, yet only about 14,000 people call it home. That low population density means wide-open spaces, winding roads shaded by centuries-old live oaks, and a Lowcountry pace of life. Long known for its farms, shrimp boats, and salt marshes, Johns Island is also one of the region's fastest-growing communities, with new neighborhoods and restaurants added to farmland and historic homesteads. Although one-third of the island is technically part of Charleston, zoning restrictions preserve its special character and stop developers from moving in. Visitors will find plenty to do here like kayaking along its quiet waterways and sampling fresh-caught seafood at acclaimed local restaurants.
This suburb is just a 30-minute drive to downtown Charleston and about 45 minutes from Charleston International Airport. Surrounded by the islands of Kiawah, Seabrook, James, Folly, and unspoiled Wadmalaw, which envelops visitors in Southern charm, Johns Island is well positioned for experiencing the laid-back island life. Golfing at Oak Point Golf Course is a popular pastime as are tennis, fishing, and biking. If you're a beach person, Beachwalker County Park has one of America's best public beaches or you can check out the nearby Capers Island, a barrier island with laid-back hikes and serene beaches.
Outdoor activities on Johns Island
Being surrounded by water — the Stono, Kiawah, and Edisto rivers as well as Bohicket Creek — boating is a way of life on Johns Island. You could head inland to Trophy Lakes for a water park and waterskiing fun or take to the rivers for a more serene nature experience. Choose either a guided kayak tour or explore the island's peaceful tidal marshes on your own. You'll find trails on land, like those along the Kiawah River off Betsy Kerrison Parkway, and kayak trails suitable for all experience levels. Paddling at your own pace through the salt marshes, you'll get an up-close look at the coastal ecosystem and wildlife, including bottlenose dolphins, diamondback terrapins, and numerous species of aquatic birds.
You'll also pass oyster beds and sandy areas good for shelling. As you navigate the tributaries and tidal flats, be on the lookout for a variety of birds including American oystercatchers, blue herons, egrets, and eagles. Two others to keep an eye out for are black skimmers, which feed by opening their beaks as they skim the water's surface, and roseate spoonbills, identified by their pink plumage and long, flat bill. Serious birders won't want to miss the Deveaux Bank Seabird Sanctuary, an Audubon Society Important Bird Area due to its population of thousands of birds including pelicans, terns, and ibises. This excursion is best done with a guide as there are restrictions on visitation due to nesting activity.
Where to eat and stay on Johns Island
Johns Island is a destination for foodies with an excellent number of restaurants. In fact, Southern Living crowned Lost Isle the South's best restaurant of 2025 for outstanding dishes like the smoked tomahawk pork chop and fire roasted Sapelo Island clams. Seafood is also a specialty at The Royal Tern where you'll find everything from caviar to shrimp po'boys. If you're having a carb craving, reserve a table at Wild Olive, a local favorite for homemade pasta, or Minero, a casual, authentic Mexican spot that makes its own tortillas. The Tattooed Moose also draws fans of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives to try the featured Duck Club sandwich.
After all the eating and paddling, you'll need a place to recover and rest. The most outstanding place to stay on Johns Island is for those with deep pockets. Rates at The Dunlin, Auberge Resorts Collection, which Travel + Leisure voted the top resort in South Carolina, begin at $800 per night. An exceptional property with 72 rooms, The Dunlin has a spa, choice of in-house dining options, complimentary bikes to explore the surrounding farm area, and cozy offerings like nightly s'mores on the lawn. A more affordable accommodation option is the Elizabeth House Bed and Breakfast, a ranch house with four guest rooms operated by descendants of the formerly enslaved Gullah people, a historic East Coast culture. Nightly rates, which include breakfast and afternoon tea, start at $140.