Nestled On The St. Kitts Golden Coast Is A Breezy Bay With Fresh Seafood And Lively Caribbean Nightlife

St. Kitts and Nevis is a tiny nation in the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean, lying between Antigua and Barbuda and the Virgin Islands. It's a popular spot with U.S. tourists thanks to its sun-drenched skies, relatively low costs, and enticing island-living retirement prospects. Of course, it would be remiss not to mention the beaches as well. From the dramatic Dieppe Bay Beach to serene Cockleshell Bay, one of the Caribbean's best beaches, and the social Frigate Bay, you're spoiled for choice when it comes to soaking in the soothing sounds of the ocean.

Frigate Bay Beach is particularly known for its nightlife, with The Strip — a group of friendly restaurants and bars that line the sand. But, if the sound of a party beach makes you quiver, then you'll be glad to know that there's a whole other side to Frigate Bay Beach — literally. While The Strip faces the Caribbean Sea and is abuzz with families during the day and party-goers at night, the other side is more known for its natural beauty and adventure sports, with kite-surfers taking flight above the sparkling water. Whichever side you choose, Frigate Bay Beach has to be one of the best in the Caribbean for the amount of fun on offer.

To get to Frigate Bay, you'll first have to get to St. Kitts and Nevis. Luckily, there are direct flights to the island's capital, Basseterre, from several East Coast airports. It's a quick 10-minute drive from the airport to the bay, and taxis can be found easily in the city if you decide not to rent a vehicle. Unfortunately, there is no bus service between Bassterre and Frigate Bay.