Sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova is a small, landlocked country in eastern Europe. It is not known for being a sun-drenched holiday spot, causing some to regret their visit. One reviewer on Insider Monkey (via the UK digital newspaper Express) claims that Moldova is "Europe's most boring" destination, mainly because of its grey sky and endless mist. The reviewer also focuses on the allegedly unfriendly behavior: "The hosts, unlike friendly Belarussians, are grumpy and standoffish, which is fairly understandable considering where they live." Moldova appears to be left out of the list of the world's most friendly countries, but does this claim accurately represent the truth or not?

Many factors can determine your choice for a holiday trip, and weather may be at the top of the list. Moldova is characterized by a continental climate, with cold, dry winters, where temperatures swing from 23 to 28 degrees Fahrenheit. And when the wind blows from freezing Siberia, the chill is even worse. On the other hand, summer months are long and warm, with thunderstorms in the early months. Overall, if you don't enjoy practicing your snowman impression or getting soaked, Moldova won't fit your bill.

Another reason why the country is perceived as boring is its lack of European-style monuments and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Moldova's history is marked by its diverse cultural influences, shaped by political events such as its Russian control, Soviet Annexation, and independence in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The capital, Chisinau, appears to offer little beyond cemented high-rise buildings and Soviet-era monuments, which — if you're not into history — won't spark your curiosity.