Europe's 'Most Boring' Country Is A Disappointing Destination In The East
Sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine, Moldova is a small, landlocked country in eastern Europe. It is not known for being a sun-drenched holiday spot, causing some to regret their visit. One reviewer on Insider Monkey (via the UK digital newspaper Express) claims that Moldova is "Europe's most boring" destination, mainly because of its grey sky and endless mist. The reviewer also focuses on the allegedly unfriendly behavior: "The hosts, unlike friendly Belarussians, are grumpy and standoffish, which is fairly understandable considering where they live." Moldova appears to be left out of the list of the world's most friendly countries, but does this claim accurately represent the truth or not?
Many factors can determine your choice for a holiday trip, and weather may be at the top of the list. Moldova is characterized by a continental climate, with cold, dry winters, where temperatures swing from 23 to 28 degrees Fahrenheit. And when the wind blows from freezing Siberia, the chill is even worse. On the other hand, summer months are long and warm, with thunderstorms in the early months. Overall, if you don't enjoy practicing your snowman impression or getting soaked, Moldova won't fit your bill.
Another reason why the country is perceived as boring is its lack of European-style monuments and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Moldova's history is marked by its diverse cultural influences, shaped by political events such as its Russian control, Soviet Annexation, and independence in 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The capital, Chisinau, appears to offer little beyond cemented high-rise buildings and Soviet-era monuments, which — if you're not into history — won't spark your curiosity.
Things to consider before visiting Moldova
If you ever decide to step out of your comfort zone and visit Moldova, there's something to bear in mind: Photographing state offices and military compounds is prohibited. People may also appear unfriendly and unapproachable, which is why many tourists have misconceptions about the locals. However, it is more often than not just a matter of cultural contrast, similar to why Luxembourg is called one of the world's least-friendly places to visit.
Moldova is probably seen as boring because travelers with a significant disposable income won't feel the urge to visit, which can make the country seem unattractive as a luxury getaway. Although the country has a low economic standing in comparison to other European nations, you can still find deluxe accommodations such as the Gregory Boutique Hotel in Chisinau, the Savoy Hotel, and the country's only zero-emission, five-star hotel, Castle Mimi Wine Resort.
We all have different takes on situations, people, and how we want to enjoy our holidays, but a spoonful of serendipity never hurt anyone. Giving Moldova a chance might end up being the highlight of your year and an opportunity to appreciate lesser-known destinations in Europe while avoiding the crowds. Overlooked in favor of fashionable European countries, Moldova is a hidden gem that can surprise you with its delectable wine tours and a rich cultural heritage. Situated in central Moldova, surrounding the capital, Codru is the country's biggest wine region, spanning close to 150,000 acres, renowned for its white varietals and sparkling wines. Connect with the locals by staying in a traditional Moldovan village house, or add a classic dash to your adventure by combining a wine tasting with an opera show hosted in a luxurious château.