Avoid Crowds At These Lesser-Known European Destinations

If you're hoping to plan a European holiday that doesn't involve chaotic town squares, noisy walking tours, overhyped tourist traps, or long lines for gelato, you've landed in the right place. When summer rolls in, holiday spots in Europe fill up fast, so much so that they begin to feel more like theme parks than real places. But here's a little secret; there are still plenty of low-key spots in and around the more popular destinations that offer slower ways of life and give you the time, space, and pace you need to fully explore them.

To cut through the noise of trending Instagram towns and dig out the real gems, we spoke to travel expert Kristin Winkaffe. Through her company (Winkaffe Global Travel), Kristin puts under-the-radar places on the map for travelers actually seeking them out, all while uplifting local communities and supporting sustainable travel. Her recommendations go all the way from alpine lakes in Slovenia to sleepy hill towns in Spain and seaside villages in Portugal and Croatia — the kind of places that remind you why we travel in the first place.