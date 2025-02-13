The Most Tourist-Friendly Countries In The World, According To Travelers

A major point of appeal for many travelers is the people they meet along the way. After all, travel is made all the more wonderful when it is tied together by human connections. People are great around the world but in some countries, degrees of congeniality and friendliness are so high that a foreign tourist could instantly end up feeling at home.

Friendliness, of course, is a highly subjective and contextual idea. But some surveys, such as a popular one in 2024 by the remittance company Remitly, have attempted to quantify the abstract feeling of friendship exhibited by countries, using parameters that hinge on traits like openness, agreeability, and extraversion. "The friendliness of the people you interact with can sometimes make or break your experience," a spokesperson for Remitly told USA Today.

Beyond data, first-hand opinions from travelers that offer a real view of travel realities are highly significant in understanding how welcoming a country is. Taiwan, or the Philippines, for instance, have always been travel favorites — despite being absent from many widely accepted rankings. All things considered, here are the most tourist-friendly countries in the world.