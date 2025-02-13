The Most Tourist-Friendly Countries In The World, According To Travelers
A major point of appeal for many travelers is the people they meet along the way. After all, travel is made all the more wonderful when it is tied together by human connections. People are great around the world but in some countries, degrees of congeniality and friendliness are so high that a foreign tourist could instantly end up feeling at home.
Friendliness, of course, is a highly subjective and contextual idea. But some surveys, such as a popular one in 2024 by the remittance company Remitly, have attempted to quantify the abstract feeling of friendship exhibited by countries, using parameters that hinge on traits like openness, agreeability, and extraversion. "The friendliness of the people you interact with can sometimes make or break your experience," a spokesperson for Remitly told USA Today.
Beyond data, first-hand opinions from travelers that offer a real view of travel realities are highly significant in understanding how welcoming a country is. Taiwan, or the Philippines, for instance, have always been travel favorites — despite being absent from many widely accepted rankings. All things considered, here are the most tourist-friendly countries in the world.
South Africa
South Africa has always stood undisputed as a breathtaking vacation destination. And following a survey of the friendliest nations in the world, has clinched a new status as world no. 1 in this travel department as well. With a score of 34.63 on a scale of 40, South Africa has emerged at the top of Remitly's widely disseminated rankings. Given the welcoming nature of the African people, the communal warmth they extend to everyone (even outsiders), and the cosmopolitan makeup of the cultural hotspot that is this country, it's easy to see why South Africa outperformed all other countries on the map.
"It's an unforgettable country, with stunning beauty and a rich history. The food is great and the people are warm and kind," one Reddit user wrote, but not without cautioning: "When balancing cost and safety, put a thumb on the scale of safety." While safety is often touted as an issue in South Africa — especially considering the country's modest score on global peace rankings — tourists proceeding with a prudent sense of caution (that travel anyway warrants) will get by smoothly in this smiling nation, where people are always up for a friendly chat.
Portugal
Great food, vibrant celebrations, and breathtaking beaches are not hard to come by in Portugal — and neither are friendly locals, who are at the heart of this European country's charm. The Portuguese people are a famously easygoing bunch, balancing out their workdays with long laid-back hours of leisure over coffee or wine, and enjoying a lifestyle into which new friends can be assimilated effortlessly. As one Quora user described them: "Very welcoming, friendly and helpful. With a modesty that melts your heart."
It's easy to see why travelers keep returning to Portugal, where good times never stop rolling. That said, many travelers also seem to share a point of view that, notwithstanding their generally congenial temperament, Portuguese locals can sometimes be respectfully reserved and not open up to strangers instantly. "In Portugal, you usually make friends via social circles," one Reddit user explained, noting that it was "unusual and strange to go up to a stranger and make conversation." This hardly undercuts Portugal's repute as a friendly destination, which has been validated in multiple surveys, including one by the expat community of InterNations that placed it at #1.
Cambodia
One country that continues to consistently be showered with positive words and favorable mentions from travelers is Cambodia. This beautiful country, with its wealth of historical culture and tropical scapes, has long been a steady fixture on the typical Southeast Asian backpacking route – and for good reason. Cambodia's temples stand tall as havens of peace, the nightlife is buzzing with energy, and the locals are preceded by their world-famous reputation for friendliness. Utilities like roadways or healthcare may not be too advanced in this part of the world, but the hospitality is ever superior.
"Khmer people are always smiling and trying to communicate via jokes and over feeding you," a Reddit user attested. "I had drivers try to give me money back and in restaurants when I tried to tip." Despite its turbulent history and UN-listed status as one of the least developed countries in the world, Cambodia seemingly knows how to go over and above to welcome its visitors, and guarantee that they leave satisfied — and, most importantly, well-fed. Nevertheless, it is generally recommended that, for the sake of their own safety, travelers should exercise prudence while accepting handouts from strangers, especially in tourist-centric areas.
Sweden
It's hardly a shocker that Sweden turned over a high score in Remitly's survey on friendly nations, considering that the country — like most of its other Nordic neighbors — consistently shines through as one of the happiest countries in the world. Sweden does objectively well on the UN-backed parameters of satisfaction that include a high quality of life, a sense of safety, low levels of crime and corruption, and strong social support — a lifestyle guided by the cultural spirit of moderation, locally known as 'lagom.' The concept has long been understood as one of the secrets to the Swedish recipe to contentment and joy.
However, Swedish positivity won't always make itself apparent in conventional ways, especially to tourists or other strangers. In line with the tenets of 'lagom,' a Swede may not overindulge in conversation when it's not necessary. As one Quora user pointed out: "This is not hostile behavior, it is just normal. If you ask questions to a stranger, you will most likely be replied politely, but in a minimal, standoffish, sometimes embarrassed way." That said, travelers have no reason to hesitate before approaching a local or asking their help while navigating Sweden, since their intrinsic politeness will override their reticence.
South Korea
The Korean society famously rests on a strong foundation of family ties and human connections. So it would not be a stretch to presume that a traveler will be able to find ample opportunity to forge friendships while touring South Korea. Especially in cosmopolitan hubs like Seoul, where English is widely spoken and foreign populations are only growing, chances of feeling out of place are seemingly slim. This, coupled with a consistent observation across travel forums about the Korean people's willingness to help strangers, definitely secures a place for this beautiful country on a ranking of the world's friendliest places — even if some surveys fail to acknowledge it.
"If you are lost and want to know about locations, Koreans are very approachable and readily helpful," one Quora user gushed, detailing how a local might even go above and beyond to help someone asking for directions by opening up their own navigation apps. And it seems that even Koreans who may not be as tech savvy will end up extending the same courtesy. A Reddit user pointed out: "There are instances when we're not sure what to do, it's the old people who came up to us to offer their help."
Germany
If there's one thing about Germany, it's that it caters well to all kinds of travelers. Whether one is an opera connoisseur, a dedicated clubber, or an outdoor adventurer, this European country — which is one of the richest on the continent — has all it takes (and then some more) to ensure a full itinerary. As one of the world's most developed countries, Germany also scores foreseeably high on being tourist-friendly, as far as ease and satisfaction of travel goes. Facilities across most parts of the country are top-notch, the public transportation network is smooth, and well-preserved pieces of history lie at the turn of every street.
As for the universally held perception that Germans are a closed off bunch of people, alternate opinions abound in the travel community. As one Quora user explained: "What a lot of people think of as German rudeness is our aversion of small talk, for us chatting about nothing is a waste of time." The understanding is that while locals may not initiate enthused conversations with strangers, preferring instead to go about their own work, they will generally be more than happy to take some time out of their meticulous routines to assist anyone who's seeking help.
Philippines
There's a charm about the Philippines that is sure to delight any traveler venturing to this Southeast Asian paradise. The waters are legendarily crystal here, life moves at a tropically slow pace, and the locals are readily sociable. For good reason, Filipinos have long been certified as some of the friendliest people in the world, guided by traditional philosophies that are intrinsically woven into the culture of the land. The Filipino concept of 'nayánayá' encapsulates the strain of congeniality the island country is known for. "Its first meaning is to entertain, to serve others – as in serving food. Its second meaning is to be a happy person," renowned Philippine culinary historian Felice Prudente Sta. Maria told BBC Travel.
A Quora user, who claimed to have lived in the Philippines for five years, testified: "Without doubt, most Filipinos are pleasant. They have smiles, calm demeanors, and casual chit chat ready for you." Even though popular beach destinations like Boracay have faced periods of adversity and shutdowns linked to overtourism – which put considerable strain on the island's resources — Filipinos were not reported to have been as disdainful of tourists as locals in other overcrowded destinations like Barcelona were. This tenacity can presumably be traced back to the communal spirit of bayanihan that informs the Filipino lifestyle of moving onward and upward together.
Japan
Japan's classification as a tourist-friendly country hardly needs an introduction. The land of cherry blossoms and Mt. Fuji is preceded by its image as a polite, hardworking nation the world over; it's not without reason that travelers arrive in this East Asian wonderland with an expectation of hospitality that is sure to be fulfilled. Tourists across travel forums have attested to this quality that is so distinctive of the Japanese people. In response to a discussion on whether or not the perception of Japan being a tourist-friendly destination is actually true, one Tripadvisor user insisted: "We found Japan to be one of the most friendly welcoming countries we have visited, with excellent customer service. Truly going above and beyond in many cases."
'Omotenashi,' the local expression capturing the essence of the trademark Japanese hospitality, is deeply rooted in the country's ancient cultures that prized values of humility and benevolence. Quoting a local, the BBC noted how ethical philosophies are passed down through generations in Japan, with simple proverbs like: "After someone has done something nice for us, we should do something nice for the other person. But after someone has done something bad to us, we shouldn't do something bad to the other person."
Greece
Even as its star islands like Santorini buckle under the pressures of overtourism, Greece continues to hold global sway as one of the world's most beautiful travel destinations. And, as travelers who have visited this Aegean paradise would likely verify, this distinction goes beyond the whitewashed, blue-domed scapes that Instagram has convinced us Greece is all about. The people of Greece are as lovely (if not more) as the sceneries that abound there, with the 2024 Remitly report quantifying their friendliness with a 33.71 score.
"I'm really shy and suffer from very bad anxiety especially while abroad but it seemed like a lot of the Greek people I met could tell and went out of their way to help me and didn't ask for anything in return," a Reddit user, who traveled to Greece on their own at 18, shared. Family values are foundational to Greek society and tie in with the local character of socializing and enjoying company. As the report points out, the country's attitude toward friendship stems from the Greek concept of 'philoxenia,' which translates to a feeling of congeniality and warmth, or just literally means friend of a stranger.
Kenya
The abundance of natural wonders in Kenya is such that this East African destination perpetually makes it to travel bucket lists year after year. Home to globally renowned wildlife reserves like Maasai Mara and the Nairobi National Park, Kenya is where the world visits to spot the Big Five – lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos, and buffalos. But, as travelers who indulge themselves in the local culture outside of safaris will find, human societies in Kenya are equally inviting. Founded on a strong sense of community, Kenyan traditions account for the friendliness and hospitable treatment foreign tourists typically experience in this wild, wonderful paradise.
"I think it is in our culture to treat visitors/guests well, regardless of their race," a Reddit user explained, while underscoring a Swahili proverb — "Mgeni njoo mwenyeji apone," which conveys the sentiment of joy associated with hosting a guest. The friendliness on Kenya's charming Lemu island, in particular, seems to have left a memorable impression on many tourists, who left rave reviews about the destination on Tripadvisor. One user painted a colorful picture, eulogizing Lemu for "being a REAL place with smells, donkeys and lots of friendly polite genuine people."
Australia
Australia is home to some of the world's deadliest wildlife, but when it comes to human interactions, it holds a well-deserved reputation as one of the friendliest countries on the map. This distinction is hardly surprising, considering that the Lucky Country has been blessed with an abundance of sunny beaches, incredible surfs, and an all-around laid-back vibe that reflects in the easygoing manner of Aussies. It's not uncommon to have locals smiling at or greeting passersby on the streets — one of the simplest demonstrations of the fabled Australian cultural spirit of mateship.
Then again, depending on traveler's own context, Australian politeness can manifest in a lot of other ways. As one Reddit user remarked: "As a South East Asian I wouldn't say Aussies are very friendly or unfriendly. But they do mind their own business and tend to not bother you. Or stare at you. Which is kinda nice." In terms of travel convenience that dictates how tourists feel about a place, few destinations can match up to the efficiency in Australia, which validates its position as a highly developed country through its high quality of life, top-ranking safety, well-connected transportation, advanced healthcare, and functional social systems.
Kazakhstan
More and more global travelers are discovering the beauty of Kazakhstan, as the Central Asian country witnesses a steady rise in tourism numbers. As the ninth largest country in the world — with a unique natural topography that covers everything from mountains to deserts and lush greens, and is balanced out by its significantly developed urban centers like the capital of Astana — Kazakhstan is a goldmine of tourism that has enough activities to ensure the avid traveler never runs out of adventure. The people here too, exude a friendly warmth that can instantly make any traveler feel at home. In the enthusiastic words of one Reddit user: "Kazakhstan is SUPER friendly and SUUUUUPER polite."
While Kazakhstan doesn't find a mention in Remitly's ranking of the world's friendliest nations, positive opinions about the congeniality of locals have been echoed in several other travel discussion forums on Reddit. One user, who claimed to be a frequent visitor to Kazakhstan, shared: "Kazakhs are really respectful and are curious about where foreigners are from and what they do." Besides the Kazakh people's generally peaceful disposition, their friendliness toward foreign travelers can also theoretically be tacked down to the collectivist society values they live by.
Taiwan
Taiwan's pre-eminence as a leader in tech — especially in the semiconductor domain — is unmatched in the global market. But, as people around the world are increasingly discovering, this gem of a country in East Asia is also a travel destination worth exploring. A treasure trove of cultural experiences, Taiwan is home to some stunning natural marvels like the famous Sun Moon Lake, as well as modern metropolitans like Taipei, which holds distinction as the world's safest city for solo travelers. To put it simply, one can always find the vibe they go looking for in Taiwan.
And as foreign visitors who have been to Taiwan routinely affirm on travel platforms, the Taiwanese people really know how to make a memorable impression and make up one of the world's friendliest communities. A Reddit user recalled about Taiwan with evident fondness: "I can't think of anywhere else where a random stranger in the largest city, who's way older than me, and we can't speak each other's language (my Chinese was laughable at the time) is willing to first walk me to a 7-11 where she knows the cashier speaks English, gets him to translate, then walks with me to the place I'm trying to find."
Methodology
To compile this list of the most tourist-friendly countries in the world, we analyzed discussions in travel communities to gauge public sentiment, combing through forums like Tripadvisor, Reddit, and Quora, where travelers openly share their experiences. Some of our selections might surprise readers or even seem unconventional — given that they are not popularly ranked — but we aimed to include a broad range of opinions that offer lesser-known, but still real takes on travel. Expert opinion, as voiced on platforms like the BBC, have also been included.
To expand the scope of what tourist-friendly means beyond local friendliness, our ranking also takes into account the convenience and facilities of travel found in each country. Our primary search focus was on terms like "welcoming," "hospitable," and "tourist-friendly" to identify places that consistently receive praise for their overall experience for visitors. While public reviews formed a key part of our research, we also examined country rankings as they appeared in Remitly and other popular surveys, to reflect a well-balanced view of the most welcoming countries for tourists worldwide.