Rick Steves' Clothing Color Advice For Packing Light When Traveling To Europe

There are a lot of reasons to pack light when you're embarking on a trip, no matter the destination. Perhaps you don't want to lug a heavy suitcase up multiple flights of stairs, on cobblestone streets, or across different countries and destinations. Or perhaps you want to leave some room to bring home souvenirs (or do some serious shopping). Maybe having fewer personal items to worry about helps your trip be a little less stressful. Whatever your reason might be, packing light is the best way to go. Just ask travel guide author and TV personality Rick Steves, who literally offers training exercises on how to pack. There are a lot of ways to achieve a lighter load — layering your favorite basics, wearing your bulkiest pieces on the plane, or any of these top packing tricks used by flight attendants – but one of the simplest ways, according to Steves, is to choose neutral colors.

The secret to slimming down your suitcase lies in your ability to pack things that can be worn multiple ways. The easiest way to achieve that, you ask? Creating a capsule wardrobe in neutral tones. While piling in your favorite statement pieces or playing with prints might sound appealing, especially on a once-in-a-lifetime trip, coordinating via colors will make things a lot less stressful. Black, white, navy, and nude hues are easy to dress up or down, says Steves. Plus, they look put-together no matter how you pair them — so you can worry less about what you're wearing, and more about the important things, like trying to check off stops on your itinerary.