Rick Steves Shares How Tourists Can Prepare For Any Weather On Your European Travels
When you're summering in a warm destination like Italy or Greece, packing for a week (or even two) is easy peasy — especially if you'll be spending most of the time on a beach like those found on Skiathos, a Santorini alternative that boasts water equally stunning, sans crowds. Just throw a couple of swimsuits and a few light linen layers in a suitcase, and you're pretty much good to go. But alas, not all of Europe boasts a warm Mediterranean climate. Ask any Swede and they will tell you that it rains almost every Midsummer (which is in June, by the way). And London? Forget about it. If you're not packing proper gear for the best rainy day city in all of Europe, you're out of your mind. So what's a traveler to do when they're trekking across Europe, spending time in different destinations with different climates? The answer is simple: You need to master the art of layering.
According to travel guru Rick Steves, one of the biggest mistakes you can make when traveling to Europe is overpacking. But, let's be honest, sometimes you need outfits for a variety of temperatures and weather conditions. If you're trying to fit everything into your trusty carry-on (according to Steves, you should be), you need to do a little plotting. The key to packing light is creating a capsule wardrobe, one in which layers can be added to accommodate different weather. And with a few tips and tricks, you'll be a master in no time.
How to master the art of layering
On Rick Steves' website, he states, "On your trip you'll meet two kinds of travelers: those who pack light and those who wish they had." And honestly, we can't say we disagree. Trekking through Europe typically entails cobblestone roads, narrow alleyways, and lots of trains. Romantic? Yes. But if you're lugging a giant suitcase around town, let's just say you'll get over it pretty quickly. Packing light is key, which is why we often consult Rick Steves' packing list when we're prepping for a destination where we're not sure what the weather will be.
For starters, you're going to want some good bases. When it comes to bottoms, Steves recommends packing light: "[O]ne pair of lightweight cotton pants and another super-lightweight pair (or a skirt) for hot and muggy destinations" are all one really needs. With layering, versatility is the name of the game. "Vests and cardigans can be mixed-and-matched to give you several different looks as well as layers," he explains. A light, waterproof jacket can also come in handy on chilly evenings or rainy days. For tops, you'll want to pack a few tried-and-true basics and one or two nicer pieces in airy fabrics like silk or linen. Regarding footwear, Steves recommends a walking shoe that can also look a little dressier in the evenings, so you can get your steps in but still look chic enough for a dinner.
Packing light is always easier said than done, but if you can master the art of layering, you can master the art of packing light (at least in our opinion). And if you need a little more practice, fret not: Rick Steves offers training exercises for the "competitive sport" of packing for a trip to help you get there.