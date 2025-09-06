Rick Steves Shares How Tourists Can Prepare For Any Weather On Your European Travels

On Rick Steves' website, he states, "On your trip you'll meet two kinds of travelers: those who pack light and those who wish they had." And honestly, we can't say we disagree. Trekking through Europe typically entails cobblestone roads, narrow alleyways, and lots of trains. Romantic? Yes. But if you're lugging a giant suitcase around town, let's just say you'll get over it pretty quickly. Packing light is key, which is why we often consult Rick Steves' packing list when we're prepping for a destination where we're not sure what the weather will be.

For starters, you're going to want some good bases. When it comes to bottoms, Steves recommends packing light: "[O]ne pair of lightweight cotton pants and another super-lightweight pair (or a skirt) for hot and muggy destinations" are all one really needs. With layering, versatility is the name of the game. "Vests and cardigans can be mixed-and-matched to give you several different looks as well as layers," he explains. A light, waterproof jacket can also come in handy on chilly evenings or rainy days. For tops, you'll want to pack a few tried-and-true basics and one or two nicer pieces in airy fabrics like silk or linen. Regarding footwear, Steves recommends a walking shoe that can also look a little dressier in the evenings, so you can get your steps in but still look chic enough for a dinner.

Packing light is always easier said than done, but if you can master the art of layering, you can master the art of packing light (at least in our opinion). And if you need a little more practice, fret not: Rick Steves offers training exercises for the "competitive sport" of packing for a trip to help you get there.