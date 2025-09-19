The 'Happiest State In America' For 2025 Is A Sun-Soaked, Beachy Paradise Perfect For Blissing Out

American states famously have nicknames: The Golden State (California), the Empire State (New York), the Keystone State (Pennsylvania). Many have also acquired nominal accolades. Alaska is America's least visited state. Pennsylvania has been called "the most all-American." Rhode Island has America's most chaotic drivers, while Kansas beat out all other states for the best driving conditions. But surely one of the most sought-after tags is that of America's happiest state. And unsurprisingly, the winner this year is a sun-soaked state known for beach-bound holidaymakers, crystal-clear waters, ukulele jam sessions, and a friendly atmosphere born out of the Aloha Spirit. Which, of course, could only mean Hawaii.

Drawing on academic research, WalletHub, a personal finance company, revealed its happiest-state findings for 2025, and the Aloha State came out on top. The organization ranked all 50 states using 30 metrics in three distinct categories — Emotional and Physical Wellbeing, Work Environment, Community and Environment — scoring each state out of 100. Hawaii topped the table with a score of 65.5, while Maryland (64.1) and Nebraska (63.6) came in second and third, respectively. West Virginia (32) is America's least happy state, ranking dead last in the Emotional and Physical Wellbeing and Work Environment categories.

WalletHub's findings follow a January 2025 Gallup poll suggesting only 44% of Americans are "very satisfied" with their lives. It's the lowest percentage in the poll's history, dating back to 2001. So knowing which state could save people from the pits of depression, discontent, or ennui could be vital to soul-searching Americans.