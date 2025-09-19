The Most Expensive Times Tourists Should Avoid Visiting Disney World

A trip to Disney World is supposed to feel magical, but it doesn't always feel that way on your wallet. From hidden costs and fees when booking your vacation to food and gifts inside the parks, the bills can add up fast — especially if you go during peak season, like during Christmas and New Year's (as per Len Testa via The New York Times). You'll not only face higher ticket and hotel prices but also overwhelming crowds. Disney charges premium rates during these weeks, meaning everything from park admission to resort stays can nearly double in price compared to off-peak months.

While September is starting to ramp up the park's busier season, according to the Disney Park Ticket Calendar, purchasing a pair of two-day tickets (one park per day) for the end of the month in 2025 is around $665. In just three months, on December 25, the cost of those same tickets skyrockets to $910.

The best time of year to visit is during the summer months. As Florida heats up, fewer people want to spend a full day outside in the parks, which, in turn, easily makes summer the parks' off-season. In August 2026, those tickets are as low as $640. If you're looking to maximize both your budget and your experience, skipping the holidays and opting for Disney's off-season can make your trip feel far more magical and far less expensive.