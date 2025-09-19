The Most Expensive Times Tourists Should Avoid Visiting Disney World
A trip to Disney World is supposed to feel magical, but it doesn't always feel that way on your wallet. From hidden costs and fees when booking your vacation to food and gifts inside the parks, the bills can add up fast — especially if you go during peak season, like during Christmas and New Year's (as per Len Testa via The New York Times). You'll not only face higher ticket and hotel prices but also overwhelming crowds. Disney charges premium rates during these weeks, meaning everything from park admission to resort stays can nearly double in price compared to off-peak months.
While September is starting to ramp up the park's busier season, according to the Disney Park Ticket Calendar, purchasing a pair of two-day tickets (one park per day) for the end of the month in 2025 is around $665. In just three months, on December 25, the cost of those same tickets skyrockets to $910.
The best time of year to visit is during the summer months. As Florida heats up, fewer people want to spend a full day outside in the parks, which, in turn, easily makes summer the parks' off-season. In August 2026, those tickets are as low as $640. If you're looking to maximize both your budget and your experience, skipping the holidays and opting for Disney's off-season can make your trip feel far more magical and far less expensive.
Why Christmas and New Year's are so expensive at Disney World
You can find tons of unsettling reasons to avoid Disney World, but during the winter holidays, the parks turn into one of the happiest places on earth, with live entertainment, holiday shows, firework displays, parades, and much more. It's no wonder it sometimes reaches full capacity on busy holidays — and, when that happens, Magic Kingdom will close its gates to any other guests.
Christmas and New Year's are peak times at Disney World for a simple reason: demand far outstrips supply. Families nationwide plan vacations around school holidays, so parks, hotels, and flights all fill up quickly. Disney responds by raising ticket prices and resort rates, knowing travelers are willing to pay a premium to visit during the festive season.
Crowds also contribute indirectly to the expense. With longer lines and higher attendance, guests may feel pressure to purchase Genie+ or Lightning Lane passes to save time, adding hundreds more to the vacation budget. In short, visiting Disney during Christmas and New Year's combines the most expensive time of year with the most popular attractions, creating a perfect storm for high costs. While the experience might be worth it, due to the hustle and bustle at the parks, it isn't as magical as it might be portrayed in the press.