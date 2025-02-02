Unsettling Reasons You May Want To Avoid Taking A Walt Disney World Vacation

It's hard to believe there once was a time when a fairly average middle class family could save up for an affordable Walt Disney World vacation and take the whole crew for a week or two of Disney Magic. Stay at a Walt Disney World resort and you could expect to be surrounded by 24/7 Disney magic: smiling cast members, improbably smooth transportation systems, high-quality productions all around. Park guests would rave about Disney's storied attention to detail from the parks' cleverly imagineered lines meant to make waiting less miserable to the virtually pristine walkways that take guests between them.

When Walt Disney originally dreamed up his theme parks, he dreamed of a family-friendly destination experience at a price point most American families could afford — and for many years, it was. Even as the prices steadily climbed through the decades and folks found themselves having to save up for much longer to go, the mouse house remained an aspirational once-in-a lifetime vacation destination even for those who couldn't make an annual pilgrimage. Cut to now and that isn't necessarily the case anymore for many would-be park guests.

These days, more longtime Disney fans are complaining that Disney resort quality has started to tank while pricing has become downright prohibitive. If Walt Disney's original dream for Walt Disney World is not quite dead, it certainly seems to be on life support as more would-be guests are saying no to the mouse for a whole slew of unsettling reasons.