The Unexpected Time Of Year To Visit Disney World For Warm Weather And Fewer Crowds
While Florida's award-winning beaches and sunny and warm locale scream "summer getaway," the reality of traveling to Florida in the hottest of seasons is not as appealing as some may believe. With incredibly high humidity, hot temperatures, and the risk of hurricanes, summer isn't considered the state's peak travel season. However, there was always one exception to that rule in the Sunshine State: Disney World. In 2023, Orlando's Walt Disney World saw roughly 58 million visitors, and its parks were among the most-visited theme parks in the world in AECOM's annual report. Years earlier, summer was regularly one of "The Most Magical Place on Earth's" busiest times of year, considered a peak Disney season for many families. However, in recent years, that trend no longer seems to prove true as families and park-goers re-evaluate how they want to do their Disney experience.
Since 2020, the summers have become a surprisingly ideal time of year to visit Disney World, with warm weather but without some of the massive crowds we have been conditioned to expect Disney to have during popular school vacation months. This trend reversal is not a sudden one, however, and reflects major global events, as well as attitude shifts among Disney's audiences. And while summers at Disney World are not projected to have as big of an appeal as they did in years prior, for park-goers looking to avoid crowds, there's still plenty to learn about Disney attendance that'll prove helpful for your visit.
How summer became Disney World's unexpected low season
The most significant reason for Disney World's summer downward trend was the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that effectively halted travel to Orlando. That summer saw virtually no visitation, as parks remained closed until the middle of July. Once Disney World reopened, the parks only permitted bookings up to, at most, 30% of their usual capacity. Naturally, 2020 was a record-low year for the parks, with less than 19 million visitors overall. However, Disney World had already begun seeing a small dip in visitors in the summer prior due to the eminent opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge; many potential park-goers were waiting on the new attraction's opening before visiting the property. But, the pandemic proved to be an impactful moratorium from which summer peak season did not recover.
As Disney World began to reopen to normal capacity, a shift in the visitation patterns of its guests seemingly reallocated numbers from the hot summer months to other times of the year, despite them not aligning with traditional school vacations. After the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, parents seemingly experienced a massive perspective change in terms of their children's school attendance, now feeling more comfortable with the idea of letting their children skip school in favor of making family memories. Coupled with dynamic pricing at the parks, which make the summer months pricier than traditionally "low-season" times, families no longer see themselves tied to the academic calendar. Additionally, the parks are seeing an increase in visitation during Disney World's themed holiday attractions, once again drawing guests away from summer attendance and to fall and winter instead.
Tips for surviving Florida summers
June 2024 was reportedly one of the least-crowded months Disney World had seen in over a year, with May and September also seeing fewer visitors than usual. Conversely, the winter months of December, January, and February were among the most crowded. As visitation to Disney World steadily recovers — though numbers are still not quite up to pre-pandemic levels — some visitors may feel encouraged to attempt a trip during the summer to take advantage of the diminished crowd sizes. If this sounds like something you are curious to try, there are a few key things to take note of when visiting Florida in the summer.
First, don't make the common mistake at Disney World of underestimating the weather. The summers are fiercely hot with a high humidity level to match, so be diligent about sun protection and, if need be, don't be afraid to seek air-conditioning in shops, restaurants, or even back at your hotel. It may also be a good idea to carry a handheld fan with you if you find yourself in a long line. Additionally, have water with you at all times; bringing a refillable water bottle will keep you hydrated without having to purchase an expensive bottle of water at the parks. If you find that you need to take a longer break to recover from the heat or sun, know that exploring the parks by night is an equally fun way to see Disney World. With parades, fireworks, and a plethora of shows available at night, you can experience all the magic but with a little respite from the daytime heat. Of course, have fun and stay safe at The Most Magical Place on Earth!