The Unexpected Time Of Year To Visit Disney World For Warm Weather And Fewer Crowds

While Florida's award-winning beaches and sunny and warm locale scream "summer getaway," the reality of traveling to Florida in the hottest of seasons is not as appealing as some may believe. With incredibly high humidity, hot temperatures, and the risk of hurricanes, summer isn't considered the state's peak travel season. However, there was always one exception to that rule in the Sunshine State: Disney World. In 2023, Orlando's Walt Disney World saw roughly 58 million visitors, and its parks were among the most-visited theme parks in the world in AECOM's annual report. Years earlier, summer was regularly one of "The Most Magical Place on Earth's" busiest times of year, considered a peak Disney season for many families. However, in recent years, that trend no longer seems to prove true as families and park-goers re-evaluate how they want to do their Disney experience.

Since 2020, the summers have become a surprisingly ideal time of year to visit Disney World, with warm weather but without some of the massive crowds we have been conditioned to expect Disney to have during popular school vacation months. This trend reversal is not a sudden one, however, and reflects major global events, as well as attitude shifts among Disney's audiences. And while summers at Disney World are not projected to have as big of an appeal as they did in years prior, for park-goers looking to avoid crowds, there's still plenty to learn about Disney attendance that'll prove helpful for your visit.