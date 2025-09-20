Europe's Double-Decker Luxury Bus Comes With Fully Reclining Seats, Wi-Fi, And A Snack Bar For Overnight Travel

Because of Europe's small size, interconnectedness, and solid transport infrastructure, there are many ways to explore it. Some travelers jet-set from country to country, others use intracontinental trains, while campervan holidays and purchases are booming in countries across the continent. Beyond those, buses are a popular, and traditionally cheap, way of traversing European borders, too. And, although they haven't been winning any awards for comfort, with Swiss company Twiliner's new night bus service, perhaps that's about to change.

Trust the Swiss to find a way to make bus travel luxurious. Twiliner's double-decker night buses journey around 600 miles through Europe, and each one is fitted with 21 fully-reclining sleeping seats inspired by the comforts of business-class flights. Passengers onboard have access to free Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, a drinks and snacks bar, a bathroom, and a separate changing room. Twiliner has also developed a patent-pending safety system allowing customers to lie down and sleep securely during road travel. Launching this November, bookings are already available on the Twiliner website.

While luxury can be expected to come at a cost, Twiliner's initial pricing is quite reasonable. From Zurich to Amsterdam, a nine-hour overnight journey, the cost of a one-way ticket is set around $188. Although the train journey is generally much cheaper (about half price), flight prices between the two cities are comparable.