One Of Indiana's Best Natural Wonders Is A State Park Filled With Sandstone Ravines And Abandoned Coal Mines
Indiana is surprisingly rich in natural attractions, with 24 state parks full of trails, unique historic sites, and geological wonders. You could go to McCormick's Creek State Park, the state's oldest, for scenic waterfalls and a limestone canyon, or there's the Pioneer Village at the lush Spring Mill State Park. But some of the most spectacular natural sights in Indiana lie within Turkey Run State Park, where you can hike among labyrinthine paths eroded by glacial waters in massive sandstone gorges. The park also has historic sites from the 1800s, a swimming pool, gorgeous picnic areas, and a creek running through it that's a gem for paddlers.
The sandstone ravines at Turkey Run State Park are the result of hundreds of millions of years of sedimentation and glacial erosion. The sandstone here dates back to the Carboniferous Period, around the time when the first reptiles evolved, when the stone was deposited and compacted by the prehistoric Michigan River. Much later in time, the carved basins of the towering, ancient ravines are said to have given shelter to wild turkeys, hence the name Turkey Run.
Turkey Run is located about 70 miles west of Indianapolis, near the small town of Rockville. The park was officially designated in 1916, shortly after the creation of the state park system. It has since earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Aside from their geological prowess, the ravines also had a significant role in the coal mining industry, since they were rife with coal deposits. You can still see an old coal mine on Trail #4, and you might even notice coal seams in the bedrock.
What to do at Turkey Run State Park
Of Turkey Run State Park's 14 miles of hiking trails, many start after crossing Sugar Creek, which requires going down 70 steps and then traversing the highly photogenic suspension bridge. The trails are designated by numbers. Trail #1 is the longest at three miles and is notable for its big trees, including magnificent black walnut trees. It also passes through one of the park's remarkable historic sites. The Narrows Covered Bridge, built in 1882, is just one of many bridges that make Parke County the world's "covered bridge capital." For an easier hike, you could do Trail #11. It's just 0.5 miles but offers a great chance to see two of the park's most special historic sites: the Lieber Memorial and the 1871-built log church.
Families who want a more leisurely way to spend the day at the park could spread out at any of the park's picnic areas. The park has an Olympic-sized swimming pool that you can access for a small fee. If you want to enjoy the creek, you can't swim in it, but you're welcome to take a canoe or kayak out onto one of the nearby public launches at Brush Creek or Cox Ford.
Turkey Run State Park is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day throughout the year, though spring and fall are the best seasons to visit if you want to avoid the harsh winter conditions and the crowds of summer. You can reach the park in slightly under 1.5 hours by car from the Indianapolis International Airport. If you want to stay longer at the park, you have several choices — there's a 61-room inn, 23 rental cabins, and 213 campsites.