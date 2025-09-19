One Of Indiana's Best Natural Wonders Is A State Park Filled With Sandstone Ravines And Abandoned Coal Mines

Indiana is surprisingly rich in natural attractions, with 24 state parks full of trails, unique historic sites, and geological wonders. You could go to McCormick's Creek State Park, the state's oldest, for scenic waterfalls and a limestone canyon, or there's the Pioneer Village at the lush Spring Mill State Park. But some of the most spectacular natural sights in Indiana lie within Turkey Run State Park, where you can hike among labyrinthine paths eroded by glacial waters in massive sandstone gorges. The park also has historic sites from the 1800s, a swimming pool, gorgeous picnic areas, and a creek running through it that's a gem for paddlers.

The sandstone ravines at Turkey Run State Park are the result of hundreds of millions of years of sedimentation and glacial erosion. The sandstone here dates back to the Carboniferous Period, around the time when the first reptiles evolved, when the stone was deposited and compacted by the prehistoric Michigan River. Much later in time, the carved basins of the towering, ancient ravines are said to have given shelter to wild turkeys, hence the name Turkey Run.

Turkey Run is located about 70 miles west of Indianapolis, near the small town of Rockville. The park was officially designated in 1916, shortly after the creation of the state park system. It has since earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Aside from their geological prowess, the ravines also had a significant role in the coal mining industry, since they were rife with coal deposits. You can still see an old coal mine on Trail #4, and you might even notice coal seams in the bedrock.