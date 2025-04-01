One Popular European Country Boasts The World's Largest Number Of Sparkling Clean Blue Flag Beaches

Europe certainly has no shortage of world-class beaches. From the secluded bays of Lefkada in Greece to the ochre-tinged coves of the Algarve in southern Portugal, it's a land peppered with enough gorgeous sands to keep even the most dedicated beach bum happy for decades. But there's one country that stands out from the crowd when it comes to picture-perfect coastlines, boasting more prestigious Blue Flag beaches than any other: Spain.

Yep, the land of flamenco, tapas, and tomato-throwing festivals reigns supreme, not only in Europe but across the whole globe. It counts a whopping total of 747 designated Blue Flag sites at the time of writing, including over 630 individual beaches and 102 marinas. That's well ahead of Greece, Turkey, Italy, and France, who all have at least 100 fewer Blue Flag sites stringing along their coasts.

These spots are all over the place, too. You can settle in to swim and sunbathe on Blue Flag beaches along the shores of the balmy Canary Islands if you like. Meanwhile, The Telegraph picks three top Blue Flag beaches amid the pine-fringed inlets of the Balearics but also highlights the more rugged options in the Basque Country in northern Spain. And that's not even mentioning the stacks of Blue Flag sands — around 100 — that pepper the shores of the vacation mecca that is Andalusia!