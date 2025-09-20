The Game-Changing Tech All Women Should Have To Increase Their Safety While Traveling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you ready for your next trip? One where you're embarking on a solo adventure where you turn up in a new land with little to no set plans and an open mind. Or maybe you're taking some much-deserved rest and relaxation at an all-inclusive resort. Or perhaps you're cuddling up to your significant other in a beach bungalow, or scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef. Wherever you are and whatever you've planned to do, you can never really predict what might happen.

That said, no matter how many tips on not getting pickpocketed you memorize, or how many safety precautions you try to take, you can't predict the future. That said, there are still ways to keep yourself and your belongings a little safer as a female traveler. One of these is by investing in some safety travel tech. Enter: the personal safety alarm.

Because, although this uncertainty is part of what makes travel so exciting, it's also a sign that things can go wrong. According to a 2024 study by the Solo Female Traveler Network, an estimated 70% of solo female travelers worry about safety while on the road. Similarly, a 2024 Condor Ferries study, shared by Atlys, found that 29% of female travelers have experienced theft or an attempted scam during their trip. Personally, I've been surrounded by random men in North India, followed in New Orleans, and pickpocketed in Paris — although I did manage to get my stuff back shortly after. And let's face it: none of these scary situations make for great travel memories.