The Game-Changing Tech All Women Should Have To Increase Their Safety While Traveling
Are you ready for your next trip? One where you're embarking on a solo adventure where you turn up in a new land with little to no set plans and an open mind. Or maybe you're taking some much-deserved rest and relaxation at an all-inclusive resort. Or perhaps you're cuddling up to your significant other in a beach bungalow, or scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef. Wherever you are and whatever you've planned to do, you can never really predict what might happen.
That said, no matter how many tips on not getting pickpocketed you memorize, or how many safety precautions you try to take, you can't predict the future. That said, there are still ways to keep yourself and your belongings a little safer as a female traveler. One of these is by investing in some safety travel tech. Enter: the personal safety alarm.
Because, although this uncertainty is part of what makes travel so exciting, it's also a sign that things can go wrong. According to a 2024 study by the Solo Female Traveler Network, an estimated 70% of solo female travelers worry about safety while on the road. Similarly, a 2024 Condor Ferries study, shared by Atlys, found that 29% of female travelers have experienced theft or an attempted scam during their trip. Personally, I've been surrounded by random men in North India, followed in New Orleans, and pickpocketed in Paris — although I did manage to get my stuff back shortly after. And let's face it: none of these scary situations make for great travel memories.
Safety tech for female travelers
Safety alarms are a great addition to any travel kit. For example, personal safety alarms are small devices that can be activated to make a loud noise to scare off perpetrators and alert others in the area. Similarly, whistles can also be used to attract attention if you're ever in danger. But it doesn't stop there. If you're staying in a room where you don't feel safe, you can use a door-handle alarm for added peace of mind. Simply pop the alarm over the handle, and it will go off if someone tries to open the door. Additionally, you can also get wedge-door alarms, which, when popped under a hinged door, will go off if someone tries to open it. These wedges also have the added benefit of stopping the door from opening properly.
As for protecting your belongings, if you own an iPhone, a simple trick to avoid losing your luggage is to buy a couple of AirTags and pop them in your suitcase, backpack, or passport holder. That way, if anything goes missing, you can track it down. In line with this, it's also a good idea to set up "Find My Phone" on your devices.
For a more hands-on approach, money belts are great. These types of bags typically strap around your waist and under your clothes, hidden from any prying eyes. That way, you can stash extra cash and cards inside them without the risk of getting them stolen. For on-the-go city adventures, cross-body phone straps are also good protection against phone snatchers — particularly if you need your phone to navigate. Finally, there are also plenty of "anti-theft" bags out there with extra hooks and locks that makes them harder to pickpocket.
Other ways to keep yourself safe as a solo female traveler
No matter where you go, it's always a good idea to follow some simple safety precautions. For example, don't go out on your own at night — instead, make friends and go in a group. Ask the staff at your hotel or hostel for advice on where to go and if there's anywhere you should avoid. Always keep an eye on your drinks, or bring along a drink cover for extra protection.
If you're staying at a hostel or shared accommodation, there are things you can bring to help keep your belongings safe while you're out exploring. For example, having your own padlock is a good shout, especially if the locker doesn't come with its own lock. Better yet, you can even choose between getting a manual padlock, with a key or combination code, or you can get a keyless, fingerprint-recognition lock that will only open for your unique digits.
At the end of the day, however, when it comes to safety tips for women traveling solo, nothing beats trusting your instincts. So, if someone or something ever feels wrong, leave. You'll always be better off safe than sorry, especially in a destination you might not know that well.