The Unexpected Animal You Might Find Exploring Royal Caribbean's Massive Star Of The Seas Ship

Sailor's appointment as Chief Dog Officer might sound like a marketing gimmick until you witness the genuine delight she brings to passengers. There's something universally heartwarming about a golden retriever bounding down a ship corridor, her tail creating its own weather system of pure joy. And, while cruise ships are notorious for their bizarre rules, Sailor operates under much simpler mandates: bring happiness, accept belly rubs, and master the art of the perfectly timed head tilt.

The daily rhythm Sailor has established might be the most enviable work-life balance imaginable. Sunrise strolls give way to breakfast and play sessions, followed by ship-wide adventures that lead to the Adventure Ocean kids' club or a leisurely promenade stroll. Between these scheduled interactions, she retreats to her personal quarters on the bridge, complete with ocean views that most passengers would pay premium rates to secure.

This concept builds on the success of a similar program aboard Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's massive cruise ship that stretches longer than three football fields end to end, with its very own Chief Dog Officer named Rover. Sailor's handler, Vicky Keeley Smith, described working with the dog as nothing short of a dream assignment to People, saying, "Whether we are greeting guests, visiting crew, or exploring her new home on Star, she has such a sweet disposition and brings so much joy to everyone she meet." The pup has already cultivated an impressive roster of shipboard friendships among crew and passengers alike, as well as thousands of followers on her and Rover's joint Instagram page.