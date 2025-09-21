The Easy Mnemonic That Could Save Your Life If You Get Lost While Hiking

Hiking is an activity that provides a myriad of health benefits to those who partake in it, such as improving their lungs, heart function, and sensory perception, along with lowering anxiety and stress levels. It is also one of the easiest ways to connect with the natural environment, whether you choose to do a simple day hike or tackle the longest trail in the world, stretching from coast to coast. But, of course, as with any outdoor adventure, dangers can be present — especially if you're not careful or prepared.

For example, one of America's most dangerous hikes in Alaska is extremely remote and features a high number of bears and tricky river crossings. Besides treacherous terrain and wildlife, though, one of the most prevalent perils of hiking is accidentally wandering off-trail. Between 2004 and 2014, there were over 46,000 people who required assistance from search and rescue teams across U.S. national parks (via National Geographic), and getting lost was the most common cause of these missions. While losing your way may not seem as fear-inducing as a surprise encounter with a hungry bear, it can have devastating effects if you don't find the trail or assistance soon, including dehydration, hypothermia, injury, starvation, and more.

So, the next time you're out in the woods and find yourself lost, remember this acronym: STOP. It stands for Stop, Think, Observe, and Plan, and it's an essential tool for navigation and survival. Each of the four words in this framework stands for a specific step that you should undertake in order to avoid panicking, orient yourself, and make better decisions. And while it's a cute and easy mnemonic to remember, don't discount its importance. It could end up saving your life the next time you get lost on a hike.