One Of America's Most Dangerous Hikes Boasts Abundant Wildlife And Surreal Remote Landscapes In Alaska

Lake Clark is one of those national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, and both Chinitna Bay, where this incredible trek begins, and Silver Salmon Creek, where it ends, are best known for their abundance of brown bears. Because of the rivers coming down out of the mountains and into the bay, there's plenty here for bears to eat and enjoy. Bears come to this area to graze on plants that grow in the marshy areas around the bay and search for clams exposed by low tide in the spring and early summer, and to gorge themselves on salmon later in the year. There are several designated viewing areas where travelers may be able to spot up to 20 bears at a time. If you keep your eyes open, especially towards the end of your trip, you may even see moose and wolves, too. This is one of the best national parks for bird lovers, too. Keep an eye out for shorebirds, seabirds, and birds of prey along the way.

There are no campsites, so you'll need to bring everything for your trip with you — including food. Staying safe in bear country means securing your food, and anything a bear might interpret as possible food, like scented body wipes or strong-smelling bug sprays. Read up on the specific food storage requirements for Lake Clark from the National Park Service and make sure to follow their instructions. As exciting as it is to see a bear, you do not want to attract them to you. Park rangers often meet incoming hikers to go over bear safety, too, but when your safety is at stake, you should definitely come prepared with bear spray and electric bear fences, too.