Michigan's Gorgeous Gold Coast Beaches, Fresh Orchards, And Wineries Are All Wrapped Into One Scenic Road Trip
There are so many ways to explore Michigan, but a road trip that combines the beach, scenic landscapes, orchards, and wineries? What more could you ask for? If that ticks all of your boxes, Michigan's Gold Coast road trip is the perfect itinerary for you. Named after Michigan's western shores, otherwise known as the Gold Coast, you'll take a tour of both the large and small towns along Lake Michigan. It's considered the best road trip for those who want to explore the Mitten State's coastline.
The drive covers more than 300 miles and combines both the US-31 and M-22 drives, both incredible routes in their own right. Starting in New Buffalo, you'll pass through iconic cities, including Holland and Traverse City, ending just before the Mackinac Bridge in Mackinaw City. Visitors will discover gorgeous beaches and other lakeside landmarks like Michigan's most photographed lighthouse, "Big Red," at Holland State Park. The famous Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is also located on Michigan's Gold Coast and highlights the largest freshwater dune system in the world, and includes multiple trails and a dune climb.
The lake isn't the only thing that draws crowds, as Western Michigan's shoreline is lined with idyllic beach-town brews, vineyards, and distilleries. The road trip will also take you along the Michigan Beachtowns Craft Beverage Trail, highlighting breweries, distilleries, and wineries in cities like South Haven, St. Joseph, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland, Silver Lake, and Saugatuck.
Things to do along Michigan's Gold Coast
Start your journey by exploring the storybook harbor city of Saugatuck on Michigan's art coast. The Saugatuck and Douglas area offers plenty of beautiful beaches, including the quieter neighborhood stretch of coast, Douglas Beach, and the award-winning Oval Beach. There are also trails and 200-foot-tall dunes at the Saugatuck Dunes State Park. Ottawa Beach in Holland and the Grand Haven State Park are your next stops for lighthouse views that double as the perfect Michigan sunset spot. Though the dunes are considered to be the star of the Sleeping Bear Dunes, the crystal-clear waters at this underrated Midwest beach are also worth checking out.
Make sure to make a few stops along the Beachtowns Craft Beverage Trail, like Fenn Valley Vineyards in the Saugatuck/Douglas area. You can also visit locations that are a part of the Makers Trail, which focuses on Southwest Michigan spots. Traverse City is particularly great for wine lovers and is home to the Traverse City Wine Coast, which produces more than 60% of Michigan's grapes and offers over 50 different wineries, vineyards, and tasting rooms to discover.
Autumn is also a prime time to visit Western Michigan. Head to Grand Rapids for your daily dose of apples, as the city is dubbed the Apple Capital of Michigan. In fact, Michigan is the second largest apple producer in the country. Stop by Robinette's Apple Haus & Winery, which has been in business since 1911, or opt to go a bit north to Schwallier's Country Basket, located close to where the Michigan Apple Fest is held every year.
Planning your Michigan Gold Coast road trip
To get started planning your trip along Michigan's Gold Coast, the closest airports to Saugatuck are Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) in Grand Rapids, 45 minutes away by car, and West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland, 15 minutes away by car. On the other end, the closest airport to Mackinaw City is Pellston Regional Airport, 20 minutes away. The best time to plan your drive will depend on what you want to see and do. In the summer, it's all about swimming and sunbathing on the beaches, but if you're eager to do some leaf peeping, the fall season gives you scenic drives and views. You might also want to schedule the trip to coincide with a festival or event, whether it be the Traverse City's National Cherry Festival in the summer or an Oktoberfest event at a brewery.
If time is an issue for you, a lot of travelers do the M-22 road trip instead. The M-22 is a 116-mile stretch of the Gold Coast road trip, starting in Manistee instead of New Buffalo. This road trip still covers most of Western Lake Michigan's shoreline and passes through three counties: Benzie, Leelanau, and Manistee Counties. However, if you've blocked off your schedule for a fuller road trip, the Lake Michigan Circle Tour might also interest you. This longer road trip covers the entirety of the lakeshore and passes through four states.