Michigan's Gorgeous Gold Coast Beaches, Fresh Orchards, And Wineries Are All Wrapped Into One Scenic Road Trip

There are so many ways to explore Michigan, but a road trip that combines the beach, scenic landscapes, orchards, and wineries? What more could you ask for? If that ticks all of your boxes, Michigan's Gold Coast road trip is the perfect itinerary for you. Named after Michigan's western shores, otherwise known as the Gold Coast, you'll take a tour of both the large and small towns along Lake Michigan. It's considered the best road trip for those who want to explore the Mitten State's coastline.

The drive covers more than 300 miles and combines both the US-31 and M-22 drives, both incredible routes in their own right. Starting in New Buffalo, you'll pass through iconic cities, including Holland and Traverse City, ending just before the Mackinac Bridge in Mackinaw City. Visitors will discover gorgeous beaches and other lakeside landmarks like Michigan's most photographed lighthouse, "Big Red," at Holland State Park. The famous Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is also located on Michigan's Gold Coast and highlights the largest freshwater dune system in the world, and includes multiple trails and a dune climb.

The lake isn't the only thing that draws crowds, as Western Michigan's shoreline is lined with idyllic beach-town brews, vineyards, and distilleries. The road trip will also take you along the Michigan Beachtowns Craft Beverage Trail, highlighting breweries, distilleries, and wineries in cities like South Haven, St. Joseph, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Holland, Silver Lake, and Saugatuck.